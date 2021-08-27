NAIL CARE MARKET 2018 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global market size of Nail Care in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Nail Care in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Nail Care market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Nail polish called “nail lacquer.” It is mainly composed of 70% -80% of a volatile solvent, about 15% of nitrocellulose, small amounts of solvent oil, camphor, titanium dioxide and oil-soluble pigments. After the nail polish applied to the film formed, with moderate coloration fastness and gloss, to protect the nails, but also gives the nails a beauty.
In the current Europe market, Ordinary Nail Polish products on the market perform stable; Industrial Nail Polish’s price is lower than past years. While the signal of market price change indicates the adverse trend in the Nail Polish industry, low-end product has excess capacity, and high-end product is in short supply.
Nail Polish product demand market there is also a certain blank, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, and excess capacity. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due that the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
In 2017, the global Nail Care market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Nail Care market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Nail Care include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Nail Care include
OPI
NAILS INC
Maybelline
Sally Hansen
CHANEL
L’ORÉAL
REVLON
MISSHA
CND
Butter London
Kiko
COSMAY
Essie
Bobbi Brown
Nars
Rimmel
China Glaze
Market Size Split by Type
Organic solvent based nail polish
Water based nail polish
Market Size Split by Application
Nail art institutions
Individuals
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Nail Care market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Nail Care market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Nail Care manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Nail Care with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nail Care Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Nail Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Organic solvent based nail polish
1.4.3 Water based nail polish
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Nail Care Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Nail art institutions
1.5.3 Individuals
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Nail Care Market Size
2.1.1 Global Nail Care Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Nail Care Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Nail Care Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Nail Care Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Nail Care Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Nail Care Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Nail Care Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Nail Care Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Nail Care Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Nail Care Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Nail Care Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Nail Care Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Nail Care Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Nail Care Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Nail Care Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Nail Care Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Nail Care Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 OPI
11.1.1 OPI Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care
11.1.4 Nail Care Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 NAILS INC
11.2.1 NAILS INC Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care
11.2.4 Nail Care Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Maybelline
11.3.1 Maybelline Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care
11.3.4 Nail Care Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Sally Hansen
11.4.1 Sally Hansen Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care
11.4.4 Nail Care Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 CHANEL
11.5.1 CHANEL Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care
11.5.4 Nail Care Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 L’ORÉAL
11.6.1 L’ORÉAL Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care
11.6.4 Nail Care Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 REVLON
11.7.1 REVLON Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care
11.7.4 Nail Care Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Revlon
11.8.1 Revlon Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care
11.8.4 Nail Care Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Sally Hansen
11.9.1 Sally Hansen Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Nail Care
11.9.4 Nail Care Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 MISSHA
11.10.1 MISSHA Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
……Continued
