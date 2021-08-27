Next Generation Payment Technology Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Application, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Next Generation Payment Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Payment Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Adyen

Alipay

Apple

Cayan LLC

Citrus

Dwolla

Equinox

First Data Corporation

Gemalto

Google

Ingenico

MFS Africa

MasterCard

NEC

Noire

Oberthur

PAX Technology

PayPal

Payfort

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

EMV Chip

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST)

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Quick Response Code (QR Code)

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail and Commercial

Enterprise

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Next Generation Payment Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 EMV Chip

1.4.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)

1.4.4 Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST)

1.4.5 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

1.4.6 Quick Response Code (QR Code)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Next Generation Payment Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Retail and Commercial

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Hospitality

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

