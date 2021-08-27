North America Geriatric Care Services Market Forecast to 2025- Emerging Markets Illustrate, Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis Along with Top Key Players like Brook dale Senior Living Inc., Extendicare Inc., Gentiva Health Services Inc., Kindred Healthcare Inc., Senior Care Centers of America

North America Geriatric Care Services Market Size 2017 by Service Type (Home care, Adult Day Care and Institutional Care), by Country and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the North America geriatric care services market value for a period ranging between 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2017 imply the actual annual revenue with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The North America geriatric care services report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, PEST analysis and regulatory framework.

“The market will be growing at a substantial rate driven by the increased number of baby boomers entering the retirement years and the changing demographics of the country. Furthermore, modifications in the federal regulations, specifically for the Medicaid and medicare payments, is permitting flexible and increased payment alternatives.”

North America Geriatric Care Services Market: Key Players are Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Extendicare Inc., Gentiva Health Services Inc., Kindred Healthcare Inc., Senior Care Centers of America, Sunrise Senior Living Inc., Genesis Healthcare Corp., Home Instead Senior Care Inc. and GGNSC Holdings LLC.

The Market growth is attributed to improvements in the existing care models. Healthcare giants are becoming costumer centric by focusing on improving service quality rather than just increasing the revenues. Also, private owners are operating various small scale nursing homes and residential homes for elderly population. Mergers and acquisitions are also playing a major role in the growth of the Geriatric Care Services Market in North America. For instance, Genesis healthcare acquired Sun healthcare group which created the largest skilled nursing provider in US.

The North America Geriatric Care Services Market is witnessing vivid opportunities owing to increasing consumer spending and per capita disposable incomes coupled with significant economic growth especially in Canada. Moreover, rising number of adult day care centers as well as increasing investments by governments of various economies especially on the development of adult day care centers is some other key aspects fueling the growth of the market. In addition, increasing life expectancy and increasing geriatric population is further anticipated to bolster the growth.

