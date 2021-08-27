Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Treatment Market Is Expected To Generate Huge Profits by 2016-2026

Opioids are a class of medications that are regularly endorsed for their pain relieving, or pain-killing, properties it is chronic and non-cancer pain. A typical symptom connected with the utilization of these medications are that they decrease the gastrointestinal tract’s motility, making solid discharges and making patients strain. In addition, prolonged utilization of opioids can prompt the harm of sensory system that causes body cells to quit creating endogenous opioids, for example, endorphins. There is high risk of constipation in adults since they have poor diet, poor fluid intake and immobility. The typical symptoms for opioid-induced constipation are feeling lethargic, hard and dry stools, distention and bulged abdomen, painful defecation and loss of appetite. The opioid-induced constipation (OIC) treatment market is an exceptionally alluring and promising market because of the expanding base of opioid-induced constipation OIC sufferers.

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Raising base of the illegal medication users and delayed utilization of opioids in the treatment of chronic pain are the essential elements energizing the development of the opioid- induced constipation (OIC) treatment business sector. In addition, expanded mindfulness among patients and doctors for utilizing non-purgative medicine choices to treat opioid induced constipation would promote drive the development of the OIC treatment market sooner rather than later. In addition, it has been assessed that the undiscovered market for successful, advantageous and safe medication treatment in OIC drug is profoundly broad and developing. However, lack of awareness about opioid-induced constipation in patients, absence of mindfulness with respect to the forthcoming treatment innovation, high costs of novel pharmaceuticals and unfavorable reimbursement guidelines by medical coverage organizations are probably the most prevailing limit for the opioid- induced constipation treatment market.

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Treatment Market: Overview

With expanding base of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) sufferers, the opioid-induced constipation (OIC) treatment market is expected to have tremendous growth during the forecast period (2016-2026). The latest trend in the opioid-induced constipation market is development of novel and effective treatment technology by incurring nominal expenses in research and development (R&D). Introducing convenient dosing, peripherally restricted μ-opioid receptor antagonist (PAMORA) target main cause of opioid- induced constipation (OIC) thiswill drive the opioid- induced constipation (OIC) treatment market.

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Treatment Market: Segmentation

Globalopioid-induced constipation (OIC)marketis segmented on the basis of active ingredients, administration of drugs, drug class, distribution channel and geography as following:

Segmentation by Active Ingredients Naloxegol Lubiprostone Methylnaltrexone Bromide Docusate Sodium Others (Osmotic laxatives, Emollient or lubricant cathartics, Bulk cathartics, Stimulant cathartics, Prostaglandins or prokinetic drugs)

Segmentation by method of administration Oral Parenteral (Subcutaneous Injection)

Segmentation by drug class Peripherally-Restricted μ-opioid Receptor Antagonist (PAMORA) Non-selective opioid antagonist μ-Opioid antagonist Locally Acting Chloride Channel Activator (LACCA)

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Drug store Independent Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies



Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Treatment Market: Region- wise Outlook

North America is the main market for opioid induced constipation treatment because of the expanding base of OIC sufferers and illegal medication users. It is then followed by Europe because of high incidence of opioid-induced constipation OIC for chronic pain. Besides that, Latin America and South East-Asia area are some of potential areas where presentation of successful opioid-induced constipation treatments may help up the general income of a specific pharmaceutical organization, because of the expanding base of OIC sufferers.

The high development of the opioid-induced constipation market is credited to the strong government motivation in healthcare sector likewise with the vicinity of an extensive pool of patients suffering from chronic pain

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Treatment Market: Key Players

Key Players operating in this segment are GlaxoSmithKline, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., S.L.A. Pharma AG, AIKO Biotechnology, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited