Organic Saffron Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Market Synopsis of Organic Saffron:

Saffron is an exotic spice obtained from the stigma of the saffron flower known as Crocus sativus. Organic saffron is the variety which is cultivated without any use of harmful chemicals and pesticides. Saffron itself has a lot of health benefits and organic saffron further enhances the overall nutritional value of saffron. Saffron contains three major components which include crocin, picrocrocin and safranal. Crocin in the saffron tends to impart the natural deep color due to which saffron is also used as a natural dye in various industries. Saffron comes in various grades and forms and is most widely used in the food industry majorly to infuse unique flavor and color to the food product. Active components of saffron contains antioxidants and have anti-cancerous properties due to which saffron is consumed widely among the population of health-conscious consumers.

Market Scenario:

Wide application of saffron along with the health benefits obtained from it has a major impact on the organic saffron market. Increased practice of organic farming based on high consumers demand for chemical free food products is also driving the market of organic saffron globally. Mass market penetration is leading to introduction of new products and their retail across various regions. High focus on Research and Development has led to innovations and in the product line which has fueled up the market share of organic saffron in global market. Increased medicinal applications of saffron is also supporting the sale of organic saffron globally.

Among the various forms of saffron, threads of saffron is evaluated to hold a major share as consumers can calculate the authenticity of the product easily. Liquid saffron is gaining its popularity steadily based on convenience usage and longer shelf-life of the product. Based on various applications, share of food based application is found to be dominant followed by pharmaceutical based application. Based on the distribution channel, sale through supermarkets and hypermarkets retailers is found to hold a major share owing to one-stop purchase and easy availability of the desired product through the channel.

Key Findings:

Sale of saffron through e-commerce is found to be growing at a higher rate during the forecast period

Top exporters of organic saffron include Iran, Spain, Afghanistan, Portugal and France

Segments

Organic saffron has been segmented on the basis of form which comprises of powder, threads, liquid, others. Organic saffron in the form of threads is found to hold a major share due to high consumer preference for unprocessed saffron threads.

Organic saffron has been segmented on the basis of application which include food, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, others. Food based applications holds a lion’s share among the various applications based on its wide usage across food industries as a natural food color as well as to impart a unique flavor to the food product.

Organic Saffron has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which comprises supermarket/hypermarket, specialty retailers, convenience stores, e-commerce, others. Sale through supermarket/hypermarket is growing at a higher growth rate backed up by a convenient shopping experience of the consumers.

Regional Analysis

The Global Organic Saffron Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Middle East and Africa region covered in Rest of the World and has the major market share with Iran being the largest producer of organic saffron. Asia-Pacific is the second largest market for organic saffron worldwide. Increased production of saffron in Spain, Italy is projected to generate a high revenue from Europe during the given forecast period. Changing consumer preferences for healthy and natural products will support the sale of organic saffron in various region during the forecast period. The major importers of organic saffron include U.S., the Netherlands, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Japan. Based on the higher demand for personal care products especially in female population, the import and export of organic saffron for manufacturing such products in the developed countries is found to rise at a steady rate.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the global organic saffron market are Mehr Saffron (Iran), Rowhani Saffron Co. (Iran), Spicely Organics (U.S.), Frontier Natural Products Co-op. (Norway), Epicure Garden (U.S.), Baby Brand Saffron (India), Indus Organics, Inc. (U.S.)

The Global Organic Saffron Market is segmented under the following regions mentioned below:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Spain

Italy

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Iran

Saudi Arabia

Morocco

South Africa

Others

The report for Global Organic Saffron Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro-economic and governing factors in the market. This report provides a detailed information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objectives of Organic Saffron Market

Detailed analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

To estimate and forecast market size by form, application, distribution channel & region

To analyze key driving forces influencing the market

Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world (ROW) and their countries

Value Chain Analysis & Supply Chain Analysis of Organic Saffron

Company profiling of major players in the market

Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

Intended Audience

Organic Saffron manufacturers

Natural food color Manufacturers

Personal care products manufacturers

Traders, Importers and Exporters

