Pillow Market Information – by Type, by Application and by Region – Forecast to 2023

Global Pillow Market has seen significant growth form last decade due to increasing application of pillow for decoration and sleeping purpose. The filling material used in pillow provides special features to pillow which is used for different application. Rising awareness among consumer about selection of a pillow which suits their sleeping position has changed the dynamics of pillow market. In North America, square and rectangle shaped pillow are dominating the market and it is anticipated to maintain their dominance during forecast period. Huge potential in Middle East and Africa region is attracting key players to enter in that particular market and pillow market in these regions will witness significant growth in upcoming region.

The report for Global Pillow Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

Key Findings:

Pillows with therapy feature is growing at faster rate compare to pillows with other feature types

Pillows made from hallow fiber is in high demand from developed countries like U.S., France, Canada and U.K.

Segments

Pillow market has been segmented on the basis of material which includes 100% Cotton, 100% Bamboo Fiber, 100% Silk, 100% Polyester and Others

Pillow market has been segmented on the basis of filling material which includes memory foam, hollow fibre, latex, microfiber and others

Pillow market has been segmented on the basis of shape which includes square, u-shape, rectangle, wave, round, convex and others

Pillow market has been segmented on the basis of feature which includes therapy, cooling, anit-static, anti-bacteria and others

Pillow market has been segmented on the basis of application which includes decorative, sleeping, bedding, travel, massage and others

Regional Analysis

The Global Pillow market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Asia Pacific has the major market share followed by Europe. Population in Asia Pacific region contributes around half of the world’s population which has created huge customer base for pillow market. Innovation by key players in pillow filling material and attractive designs and shapes of various pillows is attracting consumers from Europe and North America region.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the pillow market are as Hollander (U.S.), American Textile Company (U.S.), Wendre (Estonia), Romatex (South Africa), Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co., Ltd (China), Luolai (China) and Dohia Home Textile Co., Ltd (China)

Study Objectives of Pillow Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global pillow market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the market based on various factors – price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by material, filling material, shape, feature, application and region

To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments globally.

Intended Audience

Pillow manufacturers

Cotton manufacturers

Silk and Polyester manufacturers

Latex and fiber manufacturers

Agriculture Industry

E-commerce

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

