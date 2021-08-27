Portable Inverter Generator Market Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2019-2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Portable Inverter Generator Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Portable Inverter Generator Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (put all key players here)

Inverter generators are a relatively recent development, made possible by advanced electronic circuitry and high-tech magnets. These are generally 3-phase generators that output AC current like most traditional generators, but that current is then converted to DC, and then “inverted” back to clean AC power that maintains a single phase, pure sine wave at the required voltage and frequency.

Scope of the Global Portable Inverter Generator Market Report

This report focuses on the Portable Inverter Generator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The power output segment includes Under 1000 Watt, 1000-2000 Watt, 2000-3000 Watt, 3000-4000 Watt power generators. Increase in adoption of multipurpose power generation systems is anticipated to fuel the Portable Inverter Generator market growth. The 2-3kW Portable Inverter Generator segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to increase in awareness of in-house power backup and rise in need for portable powering systems in outdoor recreational activity. The generators that deliver more than 4kW power are extensively used in industrial sector due to need for higher power supply to run machines and industrial tools, which in turn is expected to drive the Portable Inverter Generator market.

Asia-Pacific is the leading regional market, in terms of growth rate, for Portable Inverter Generator, owing to rapid industrialization in developing countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Moreover, rapid industrialization in Latin America and Gulf countries is expected to fuel the demand for Portable Inverter Generator, as these generators are utilized in various construction activities, which include cutting, drilling, lifting, and many others. Easy availability of fossil fuel in Middle East region is one of the key growth factor for Portable Inverter Generator in the region.

The worldwide market for Portable Inverter Generator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.2% over the next five years, will reach 2550 million US$ in 2024, from 1570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Portable Inverter Generator Market Segment by Manufacturers

Honda

Yamaha

Generac

Champion

Hyundai

Powermate

Westinghouse

Kipor

Briggs&Stratton

Lifan

Global Portable Inverter Generator Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Portable Inverter Generator Market Segment by Type

Under 1000 Watt

1000-2000 Watt

2000-3000 Watt

3000-4000 Watt

Others

Global Portable Inverter Generator Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Outdoor Sports

Home Use

Outdoor & Construction

Others

