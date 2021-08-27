Power Transformer Market Predicted To Reach 8.64% CAGR By Size, Share, Growth, Segments, Trends, Forecast To 2023 | MRFR

Global Power Transformer Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global power transformer market that adumbrates aggrandizement for this market at 8.64% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2018 and 2023. By value, the market has been figured to be worth the US $ 34,510.2 Mn by the end of forecast period. Power transformers are a reliable source of energy backup for power and utility sectors. It can contribute to reduction of energy emissions in several sectors. Furthermore, they can support the use of generators and grids.

Investments in the energy sector owing to infrastructural developments is expected to be the primary driver of the market. The staggering growth of the renewable energy sector thanks to policies outlined by developed nations to minimize emissions can be instrumental to the market demand in the coming years. High costs of power transformers can lead to hesitation among major leaders in industrial sectors but the demand for electricity can culminate to immense market demand over the forecast period.

Global Power Transformer Market Segments Analysis:

The global power transformer market has been segmented on the basis of cooling type, power rating, and by region.

By cooling type, this market has been segmented into oil-cooled transformers and power-cooled transformers.

Based on power rating, the market has been segmented into small power, medium power, and large power.

Global Power Transformer Market Regional Outlook:

The regional segmentation of the global power transformer market segments the global market into regional markets known as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW).

The North America market is due to the presence of well-established market players, and rapid technological advancements. Important country-specific markets in this region are USA and Canada.

During the forecast period, the market in Europe is set to surge at a striking rate due to the replacement of aging infrastructure along with the increasing rate of installation of eco-friendly transformers. Important country-specific markets in Europe are France, Germany, Russia, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is likely to emerge as the fastest growing market. In this region, updates and upgrades of existing transmission and distribution infrastructure to serve the growing demand for electricity are regular. The market growth is being contributed by emerging economies like China, India, and Japan, due to the need for improving access to electricity and steady economic growth.

The RoW segment covers the countries of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In Latin America, Argentina and Brazil are two strong economies that can be suitable markets in the future.

Competitive Landscape:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd., (Switzerland), Hyosung Power & Industrial Solutions (South Korea), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Schneider Electric (France), SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), and SGB-SMIT Group (Germany).

