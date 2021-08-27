Radar Simulator Market 2019: Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Overview, Regional Forecast 2023

Global Radar Simulator Market Report: Information by Product (System Testing and Operator Training), Application (Military and Commercial), Component (Hardware and Software), Platform (Airborne, Marine, and Ground), and Region—Forecast till 2023

Radar Simulator Market Highlights:

Since World War II, radar has been considered as an integral part of any defense inventory. Radar technology is used for tracking and detecting the movement of intruders from air, land, or sea.

These radars assist in providing the range, angle, and velocity of an object. The introduction of 3D radar technology and rise in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are the major factors boosting the market growth for radar simulator, globally.

The factors driving the growth of the market are the emergence of modern warfare systems and affordability of simulator training. However, the high cost of radar systems is hampering the market growth. The opportunities for this market are increasing R&D activities in the field of military simulation and increasing defense expenditure in emerging economies.

North America is expected to grow substantially in the global radar simulator market during the forecast period. Since North America is the base for major companies, such as Buffalo Computer Graphics, Cambridge Pixel Ltd, Harris Corporation, Mercury Systems, Inc., the market is expected to grow in this region.

Moreover, countries such as the US and Canada are expected to have significant growth during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa and Europe show prominent growth rate due to the fast-paced growth in the aviation sector. As a result, the market growth for radar simulator will rise during the forecast period.

Radar Simulator Market Segmentation:

The radar simulator market has been segmented by product, application, component, platform, and region. Based on component, the market has been further segmented into hardware and software.

The hardware segment is expected to lead the radar simulator market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising complexity in simulating various real-time scenarios. Another factor that contributes to the high growth of this segment is the demand for skilled and trained military personnel.

Based on application, the military segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the emergence of modern warfare systems, such as electronic warfare and network-centric warfare, which require radar simulators for their functional testing.

The major drivers for the radar simulator market are the emergence of modern warfare systems and affordability of simulator training. The challenges in this market are the complexity of radar simulator and development of customer-centric products.

The opportunities in the radar simulator market are the increasing R&D activities in the field of military simulation and increasing defense expenditure in emerging economies. The restraints to this market are the high cost of radar systems.

North America dominated the radar simulator market in 2017, due to the increased application of military radar simulators. The region leads the global market in terms of expenditure and technological advancements and has been using many radar simulators.

The US generates very high demand for radar simulator used for commercial purposes. The market is primarily dominated by the US, which is also the largest manufacturer of radar simulator, globally. Canada made some considerable investments in the development of radar systems. Europe is one of the dominating regions in the market. As the UK, France, and Germany have the presence of key manufacturers, it will greatly contribute to market growth. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

In Asia-Pacific, manufacturers are adopting cost-effective technologies in their process. The growing adoption of radar simulator in countries, such as China, Japan, and India, is expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market. Therefore, the radar simulator market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players in Radar Simulator Market:

The key players in the radar simulator market are AAI Corporation (US), Acewavetech (South Korea), Adacel Technologies Limited (Australia), ARI Simulation (India), Buffalo Computer Graphics (US), Cambridge Pixel Ltd (US), Harris Corporation (US), Mercury Systems, Inc. (US), Rockwell Collins (US), Ultra Electronics Inc. (UK), Presagis Canada Inc. (Canada), and Micro Nav Limited (UK).

Scope of the Radar Simulator Market Report:

This study provides an overview of the global radar simulator market, tracking four market segments across five regions. The report studies the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years in each region. The study segments the global radar simulator market by product, application, platform, component, and region.

The report on the global radar simulator market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance.

The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value and volume, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

