Radar Systems and Technology Market Global Market – Size, Segmentation, Application and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Radar Systems and Technology market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Radar Systems and Technology market by product type and applications/end industries.

The ground-based radar systems segment accounted for the major share of the radar sensor market during 2017. The dominance of this segment is due to the increased demand. Our analysts predicted that this segment will perform well in the forthcoming years.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the majority of shares in the radar sensor market during 2017. However, our analysts predicted that APAC will witness marginal growth in the next five years due to the increasing sales of vehicles.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Thales

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

Indra

Saab

General Dynamics

Leonardo

Reutech Radar Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ground-Based Radar Systems

Airborne Radar Systems

Naval Radar Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military and Defense

Commercial and Civil

