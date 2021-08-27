RFID Reader-writers 2019 Global Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “RFID Reader-writers – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database

— Global RFID Reader-writers Market Research Report 2019

A card reader is a data input device that reads data from a card-shaped storage medium. The first were punched card readers, which read the paper or cardboard punched cards that were used during the first several decades of the computer industry to store information and programs for computer systems. Modern card readers are electronic devices that can read plastic cards embedded with either a barcode, magnetic strip, computer chip or another storage medium.

The global RFID Reader-writers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on RFID Reader-writers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall RFID Reader-writers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Balluff

Comitronic – bti

Contrinex

Idtronic Gmbh

Ifm Electronic

Intermec

Lenord + Bauer

Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG

LS Industrial Systems

NORDIC ID

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Service Impex Costa Dorada S.L

SICK

STID

Tertium Technology

Weber Marking Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Portable

Embedded

Desktop

Segment by Application

USB

PC interface

Bluetooth

Wireless

Others

