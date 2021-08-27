ROOM AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
A room automation system is a technological solution that combines hardware and software technologies to automate many electronics and technology-based tasks within a room.
According to this study, over the next five years the Room Automation System market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Room Automation System business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Room Automation System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Room Automation System value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Wi-Fi Technology
Bluetooth Technology
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Lighting Control
Security & Access Control
HVAC Control
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Siemens
ABB
WAGO
Delta Electronics
Loytec
Orvibo
Evolve Controls
Crestron
Contral 4
Pacific Contral
Samsung
HomeSeer
Nest
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Room Automation System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Room Automation System market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Room Automation System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Room Automation System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
