SALES PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET OUTLOOK 2018: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY AND DEMAND ANALYSIS, MARKET FORECAST -2025
Sales performance management is the practice of monitoring and guiding personnel to improve their ability to sell products or services.
A key objective of the sales performance management process is to educate and motivate salespeople to set goals and satisfy customers.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Sales Performance Management Solutions will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Sales Performance Management Solutions market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Sales Performance Management Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Cloud
On-Premise
Segmentation by application:
Incentive Compensation Management
Territory and Quota Management
Sales Planning and Monitoring
Sales Pipeline Management
Sales Forecasting and Sales Performance Analytics
Sales Training and Coaching
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Oracle
IBM
Xactly
SAP
Synygy
Netsuite
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Sales Performance Management Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Sales Performance Management Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Sales Performance Management Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
