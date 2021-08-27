SECURE WEB GATEWAYS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, APPLICATIONS, KEY DEVELOPMENTS, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

A secure web gateway is a solution that filters unwanted software from user-initiated web traffic and enforces corporate and regulatory policy compliance.

Secure web gateway solutions protect web-surfing PCs from infection and enforce company policies.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Secure Web Gateways will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Secure Web Gateways market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Secure Web Gateways market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

On-Premises

Cloud

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Retail

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Government Offices and Educational Institution

Energy and Utility

Manufacturing

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Blue Coat Systems

Forcepoint

Cisco Systems

Intel

Sophos

Clearswift

Trend Micro

Zscaler

Trustwave

Barracuda Networks

Iboss

ContentKeeper

Check Point Software Technologies

F5 Networks

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Secure Web Gateways market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Secure Web Gateways market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Secure Web Gateways players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Secure Web Gateways with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Secure Web Gateways Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Secure Web Gateways Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Secure Web Gateways Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Secure Web Gateways Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-Premises

2.2.2 Cloud

2.3 Secure Web Gateways Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Secure Web Gateways Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Secure Web Gateways Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Secure Web Gateways Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Retail

2.4.3 Telecommunication

2.4.4 Healthcare

2.4.5 Media and Entertainment

2.4.6 Government Offices and Educational Institution

2.4.7 Energy and Utility

2.4.8 Manufacturing

2.5 Secure Web Gateways Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Secure Web Gateways Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Secure Web Gateways Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Secure Web Gateways by Players

3.1 Global Secure Web Gateways Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Secure Web Gateways Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Secure Web Gateways Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Secure Web Gateways Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Blue Coat Systems

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Secure Web Gateways Product Offered

11.1.3 Blue Coat Systems Secure Web Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Blue Coat Systems News

11.2 Forcepoint

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Secure Web Gateways Product Offered

11.2.3 Forcepoint Secure Web Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Forcepoint News

11.3 Cisco Systems

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Secure Web Gateways Product Offered

11.3.3 Cisco Systems Secure Web Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cisco Systems News

11.4 Intel

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Secure Web Gateways Product Offered

11.4.3 Intel Secure Web Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Intel News

11.5 Sophos

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Secure Web Gateways Product Offered

11.5.3 Sophos Secure Web Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Sophos News

11.6 Clearswift

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Secure Web Gateways Product Offered

11.6.3 Clearswift Secure Web Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Clearswift News

11.7 Trend Micro

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Secure Web Gateways Product Offered

11.7.3 Trend Micro Secure Web Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Trend Micro News

11.8 Zscaler

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Secure Web Gateways Product Offered

11.8.3 Zscaler Secure Web Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Zscaler News

11.9 Trustwave

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Secure Web Gateways Product Offered

11.9.3 Trustwave Secure Web Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Trustwave News

11.10 Barracuda Networks

11.10.1 Company Details

……Continued

