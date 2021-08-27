SOLAR HYBRID INVERTER MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Solar hybrid inverters apart from converting direct current to alternate current can also store excess power while working in tandem with batteries. This type of inverters solves the issues related to renewable energy variability and unreliable grid structures.

The analysts forecast the global solar hybrid inverter market to grow at a CAGR of 9.05% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global solar hybrid inverter market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and exclude replacement/aftermarket sales.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Solar Hybrid Inverter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Flin Energy

• Luminous India

• Microtek Inverters

• Schneider Electric

• Su-Kam Power Systems

Other prominent vendors

• Delta Energy Systems

• EAST Group

• KACO new energy

• Pure Volt

• TABUCHI ELECTRIC

• SHANGHAI SUNVIS NEW ENERGY

• Voltronic Power Technology

• SOLAX POWER

• SolarEdge Technologies

• Redback Technologies

• Growatt New Energy Technology

• GoodWe (Jiangsu) Power Supply Technology

• Lavancha Renewable Energy

Market driver

• Rise in solar energy installations

Market challenge

• Technical problems associated with solar PV components

Market trend

• Rise in adoption of hybrid power systems in telecom towers

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Inverter technology overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global solar hybrid inverter market by end-user

• Global solar hybrid inverters in residential sector

• Global solar hybrid inverters for commercial sector

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Solar hybrid inverter market by geographical segmentation

• Solar hybrid inverter market in APAC

• Solar hybrid inverter market in EMEA

• Solar hybrid inverter market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Growing demand for polycrystalline solar panels

• Rise in adoption of hybrid power systems in telecom towers

• Rise in deployment of microgrids

……..Continued

