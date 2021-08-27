“Solar Photovoltaic (PV) in Canada, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2018 – Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles”, is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market in Canada.

The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Canada (includes conventional thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes hydro, small hydro, biopower and Solar Photovoltaic (PV)) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in Canada Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to Solar Photovoltaic (PV) is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Top Companies Mentioned:

TransCanada Corporation

Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

Northland Power Inc.

Mitsubishi Corporation

Fiera Axium Infrastructure Inc.

Enbridge Inc.

BlackRock, Inc

Scope

The report analyses global renewable power market, global solar photovoltaic (PV) market, Canada power market, Canada renewable power market and Canada solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources. The information is covered for the historical period 2006-2017 (unless specified) and forecast period 2018-2030.

– Renewable power sources include wind (both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydro power (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

– Detailed overview of the global solar photovoltaic (PV) market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by major solar photovoltaic (PV)power countries in 2017 and key owners information of various regions.

– Power market scenario in Canada and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

– An overview on Canada renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2006-2030), generation trends(2006-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2017.

– Detailed overview of Canada solar photovoltaic (PV) market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar photovoltaic (PV) projects.

– Deal analysis of Canada solar photovoltaic (PV) market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and solar photovoltaic (PV) in particular.

– Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

