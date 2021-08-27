South Korea: Country Intelligence Report 2019 By Renowned Players Like SK, KT, LG U+, CJ Hellovision, Sky Life

“South Korea: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in South Korea today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2023. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

South Korea’s telecom and pay-TV services market will reach $39.3bn by 2023, driven by projected growth in the mobile data, fixed broadband and pay-TV segments. Mobile data will be the largest revenue-contributing segment in 2018. Also, mobile data revenue will expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% over 2018–2023, driven by growing adoption of 4G services and projected growth in 5G subscriptions from 2019 onwards, rising mobile internet subscriptions and fast growing M2M connections. Going forward, South Korea’s pay-TV revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3.3% led by steady rise in cable, DTH subscriptions, and projected growth in IPTV subscriptions.

Scope:

– The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in South Korea will grow at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2018–2023.

— Mobile revenue will account for the majority of the total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in 2023, driven by increasing adoption of 4G services and projected 5G growth.

— SK leads South Korea’s mobile market in terms of subscriptions as of 2018, followed by KT, LG U+ and CJ Hellovision. All the three major incumbents focuses on tapping the growing demand for high-speed mobile broadband services and plans to launch 5G services by early 2019.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following —

— Demographic and macroeconomic context in South Korea.

— The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18–24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

— Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.

— The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

— Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

— Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Players:

· SK

· KT

· LG U+

· CJ Hellovision

· Sky Life

Key Points from TOC:

Market highlights 4

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context 5

Demographic and macroeconomic context 6

Regulatory context 8

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook 9

Total telecom service revenue 10

Mobile services market 12

Fixed services market 18

Pay-TV services market 22

Competitive landscape and company snapshots 25

Competitive landscape 26

KT 28

SK Telecom 29

LG U+ 30

Additional resources 31

Baseline forecast assumptions 32

Data tables 33

Glossary 35

Research methodology 38

Country Intelligence Report coverage 39

About GlobalData 40

