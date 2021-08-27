SUNFLOWER OIL MEAL MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sunflower Oilmeal market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sunflower Oilmeal business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sunflower Oilmeal market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Sunflower Oilmeal value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.

Pellets

Powder

Cakes

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Archer Daniel Midland

Cargill

Wilmar International

Optimus Agro Holding

Melitopol Oil Extraction Plant

Aston

VIOIL Holding

Pology Oil Extraction Plant PJSC

Allseeds

SVMA Agro Products

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sunflower Oilmeal consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Sunflower Oilmeal market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sunflower Oilmeal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sunflower Oilmeal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Sunflower Oilmeal Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sunflower Oilmeal Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Sunflower Oilmeal Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Sunflower Oilmeal Segment by Type

2.2.1 Pellets

2.2.2 Powder

2.2.3 Cakes

2.3 Sunflower Oilmeal Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Sunflower Oilmeal Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Sunflower Oilmeal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Sunflower Oilmeal Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Sunflower Oilmeal Segment by Application

2.4.1 Ruminants

2.4.2 Swine

2.4.3 Poultry

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Sunflower Oilmeal Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Sunflower Oilmeal Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Sunflower Oilmeal Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Sunflower Oilmeal Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Sunflower Oilmeal by Players

3.1 Global Sunflower Oilmeal Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Sunflower Oilmeal Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Sunflower Oilmeal Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Sunflower Oilmeal Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Sunflower Oilmeal Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Sunflower Oilmeal Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Sunflower Oilmeal Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Sunflower Oilmeal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Sunflower Oilmeal Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Sunflower Oilmeal Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Archer Daniel Midland

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Sunflower Oilmeal Product Offered

12.1.3 Archer Daniel Midland Sunflower Oilmeal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Archer Daniel Midland News

12.2 Cargill

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Sunflower Oilmeal Product Offered

12.2.3 Cargill Sunflower Oilmeal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Cargill News

12.3 Wilmar International

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Sunflower Oilmeal Product Offered

12.3.3 Wilmar International Sunflower Oilmeal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Wilmar International News

12.4 Optimus Agro Holding

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Sunflower Oilmeal Product Offered

12.4.3 Optimus Agro Holding Sunflower Oilmeal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Optimus Agro Holding News

12.5 Melitopol Oil Extraction Plant

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Sunflower Oilmeal Product Offered

12.5.3 Melitopol Oil Extraction Plant Sunflower Oilmeal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Melitopol Oil Extraction Plant News

12.6 Aston

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Sunflower Oilmeal Product Offered

12.6.3 Aston Sunflower Oilmeal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Aston News

12.7 VIOIL Holding

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Sunflower Oilmeal Product Offered

12.7.3 VIOIL Holding Sunflower Oilmeal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 VIOIL Holding News

12.8 Pology Oil Extraction Plant PJSC

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Sunflower Oilmeal Product Offered

12.8.3 Pology Oil Extraction Plant PJSC Sunflower Oilmeal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Pology Oil Extraction Plant PJSC News

12.9 Allseeds

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Sunflower Oilmeal Product Offered

12.9.3 Allseeds Sunflower Oilmeal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Allseeds News

12.10 SVMA Agro Products

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Sunflower Oilmeal Product Offered

12.10.3 SVMA Agro Products Sunflower Oilmeal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 SVMA Agro Products News

