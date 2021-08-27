Sunglasses Market 2022: A Guide to Competitive Landscape, Key Country Analysis, state funding initiatives

Sunglasses Market is segmented based on lens coatings, lens materials, region, and distribution channel. As per the lens material, the global sunglasses market is segmented into glass, plastic, and polycarbonate. Based on lens coating, the market is classified into polarized and non-polarized. In 2015, the non-polarized segment dominated the overall market. However, the segmented is likely to witness a decline in upcoming years due to rise in popularity of polarized glasses.

Among various segments, demand for glacier sunglasses is increasing, with increase in travel population preferences for mountain climbing or across glaciers or snowfields which requires above-average eye protection.

Increase awareness about popular brands through media and improved availability of products through e-commerce at discounted prices is encouraging the consumers to buy sunglasses

The key players profiled in sunglasses are as Luxottica (Italy), DE RIGO SPA (Italy), Safilo (Padua), Marcolin( Italy), Gazer eyewear (Greece), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Prime Optics Ltd(U.K.), Kyboe (Netherland), Xiamen ASA Sunglasses Co., Ltd (China) and Vuerich B(Spain)

The study includes detailed market analysis of sunglasses market encompassing its macro and micro-markets

It covers market segmentation by type, by sunglass polarization, by consumer group, by frame material and by lens material

It helps in identifying region-wise major suppliers and understand consumption patterns

The report will provide useful and premium insights that will support in investments for Sunglasses and allied companies providing details on the fast growing segments and regions

In addition, it will provide key findings that will help the companies to improve profitability by using supply chain strategies, cost effectiveness of various products mentioned in the report

The data used in the report is primarily based on primary interviews with the major producing companies and industry experts and also supported by authentic industry data from secondary sources

Sunglasses Manufacturers

Lens Producers

Frame Manufacturers

Retailers, wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, Importers and exporters

Detailed analysis of segments and sub-segments of sunglasses

To estimate market size by type, by sunglass polarization, consumer group, frame material and lens material

Market dynamics including trend and factor analysis for supply and demand

Region level market analysis and market projections for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

Competition mapping and positioning of major market players, evaluation of key company strategies

Company profiling of major players in the market

Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis

Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements

