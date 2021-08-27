Super League In-Depth Analysis: J. P. Morgan Private Bank 2019

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a US-based financial services company and the parent holding company of both J.P. Morgan and Chase. J.P. Morgan’s Private Bank is a brand used by its Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) business segment to cater to individuals and institutions with more than $10m in investible assets.

This competitor profile is a comprehensive analysis of J.P. Morgan’s private banking and wealth management operations operations. It offers insight into the company’s strategy and financial performance, including key data on AUM. Customer targeting and service proposition are covered too, as well as product innovation and marketing activities.

Scope:

– J.P. Morgan’s Private Bank mainly targets UHNW individuals with more than $10m in liquid assets.

— The private banking business is making heavy investments in its domestic market, the US. It plans to hire 1,000 new advisors and open 24 new offices to expand its presence in the country.

— The group plans to base its European wealth management business in Luxembourg post-Brexit.

— J.P. Morgan’s financial performance remained subdued in 2017. Although its operating revenues increased by 4.1% in 2017, its pre-tax profit grew at a lower rate than in 2016.

— J.P. Morgan’s foray into the robo-advisor space with the rollout of its You Invest platform will enable it to attract more clients.

It provides insight into —

— Insight into J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s growth strategy.

— Overview of the firm’s organizational structure.

— Clear presentation of the company’s geographical coverage and expansion strategy, including M&A activity.

— Analysis of the firm’s financial performance, including comparison with other global wealth managers.

— Examination of key target client groups.

— Analysis of J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s product and service proposition and how it is unique compared to those of its competitors.

— Review of J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s marketing and social media activities.

Reasons to buy:

– Examine the financial performance, key ratios, and AUM growth for J.P. Morgan and its Asset & Wealth Management division (including the private bank), and benchmark this competitor against other global wealth managers.

— Understand J.P. Morgan’s current strategic objectives and its impact on financial performance.

— Discover J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s key products and its client targeting strategies and examine whether these have been successful.

— Learn more about J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s marketing strategy, social media presence, and digital innovations.

Key Players:

· J.P. Morgan

· JPMorgan Chase

· City National Bank

· Bank One

Key Points from TOC:

Executive Summary

Strategy

Financial Performance

Customers & Products

Marketing & Advertising

Appendix

