Reportocean.com “Connected Worker Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Connected Worker Market [By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); By Technology (RFID Location Triangulation, Wi-Fi, Cellular, Bluetooth, Low-Power Wide-Area Network (Lpwan), Wireless Field Area Network (Wfan), Zigbee); By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based) By End-User (Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil and Gas, Others), By Regions]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5067

The global Connected Worker Market is anticipated to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the hardware segment accounted for the highest Connected Worker market share in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Connected Worker market revenue in 2017.

The increasing safety concerns, and stringent regulations regarding workforce safety majorly drive the Connected Worker market growth. The growing adoption of IoT, increasing broadband internet penetration, use of smartphones, and an increasing proportion of technologically inclined consumers further support the growth of the Connected Worker market. The growing need to streamline operations to improve productivity and safety would increase the adoption of connected worker during the forecast period. Other driving factors include technological advancements, increasing need for collaborative working environment, growing demand for mobility, and increasing requirement to improve workforce productivity and safety.

The connected worker ecosystem tracks the movements and progress of workers through planned and unplanned tasks. The devices record video and audio from the worker’s environment, sense environmental conditions such as the presence of gas, temperature, and vibration, and detect falls and other incidents, thereby improving workforce safety. Wearable technologies are also integrated with displays and augmented reality applications for the delivery of guidance, information and insights to workers, thereby boosting their reliability, productivity and safety.

Connected technologies used in the connected worker ecosystem reduce skills gaps by providing on-the-job guidance for routine procedures. Plant supervisors and managers use connected worker ecosystem for effective route and task planning for current and emerging operational situations. It also offers improved communication and collaboration among workers facilitating capture and sharing of knowledge to increase productivity and efficiency.

North America generated the highest Connected Worker market share in terms of revenue in 2017, and is expected to lead the global Connected Worker market throughout the forecast period. The presence of established telecom and cloud infrastructure in this region, and growing trend of BYOD has accelerated the Connected Worker market growth in the region. The growing demand of mobile devices, automation of tasks, increasing safety concerns, and technological advancements generate numerous opportunities for the Connected Worker market.

The well-known companies profiled in the Connected Worker market report include the 3M Company, Intel, Wipro, Honeywell International Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Zebra Technologies, Accenture, Oracle Corporation, Wearable Technologies Limited, Avnet, Inc., Vandrico Solutions Inc., and Smart Track S.R.L. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1.Overview and Scope

1.1.Research goal & scope

1.2.Research assumptions

1.3.Research Methodology

1.3.1.Primary data sources

1.3.2.Secondary data sources

1.4.Key take-away

1.5.Stakeholders

2.Executive Summary

2.1.Market Definition

2.2.Market Segmentation

3.Connected Worker Market Insights

3.1.Connected Worker – Industry snapshot

3.2.Connected Worker – Ecosystem analysis

3.3.Connected Worker Market Dynamics

3.3.1.Connected Worker – Market Forces

3.3.1.1.Connected Worker Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2.Connected Worker Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3.Connected Worker Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1.Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3.Threat of substitute

3.4.4.Threat of new entrant

3.4.5.Degree of competition

3.5.Connected Worker Market PEST Analysis

3.6.Connected Worker Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7.Connected Worker Industry Trends

3.8.Competitive Ranking Analysis

4.Connected Worker Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Component

4.1.Key Findings

4.2.Hardware

4.2.1.Smart Glasses / Eyewear

4.2.2.Smart Headgear

4.2.3.Hearing Protection Devices

4.2.4.Protective Textiles

4.2.5.Other Safety Equipment

4.3.Software

4.3.1.Workforce Task Management

4.3.2.Workforce Analytics

4.3.3.Mobile Learning

4.4.Services

4.4.1.Consulting

4.4.2.Training & Implementation

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5067

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]