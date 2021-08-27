The Global Military Aircraft Engines Market 2018-2028, report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for military aircraft engine, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

The expenditure on military aircraft engines sector is expected to be driven by the need to replace ageing aircraft and rotorcraft fleets, growing geopolitical rivalry, and engine refit and replacement programs.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2221582

Companies Mentioned:

CFM International

Rostec

Rolls-Royce

Honeywell

General Electric

United Technologies Corporation

Safran S.A.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Aero Engine Corporation of China

Scope

– The global military aircraft engines market, valued at US$10.8 billion in 2018, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.47% over the forecast period, to reach US$16.7 billion by 2028 and cumulatively value US$146.4 billion.

– The market consists of four categories: combat aircraft engines, transport aircraft engines, rotorcraft engines, and other aircraft engines.

– The market is expected to be dominated by the combat aircraft engines segment, which will account for 60.3% of the market, followed by transport aircraft engines, and rotorcraft engines segments with shares of 17.4% and 13.9% respectively.

– North America is forecasted to dominate among the regions in the sector with a share of 37.1%, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, with shares of 24.1% and 21.6% respectively.

Else place an Inquire before Purchase @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2221582

Reasons to buy

– Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global military aircraft engine market over the next ten years

– Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different military aircraft engine segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

– Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

– Identify the major channels that are driving the global military aircraft engine market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

– Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defense ministries of different countries within the global military aircraft engine market

– Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top military aircraft engine solution providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Global Military Aircraft Engines Market – Overview

Global Military Aircraft Engines By Region, 2018-2028

Global Military Aircraft By Engines Segment, 2018-2028

Market Dynamics

Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector

Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market

Technological Developments : New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector

Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth

Global Military Aircraft Engines Market – Segment Analysis

Segment Analysis: Combat Aircraft Engines

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Segment Analysis: Transport Aircraft Engines

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Segment Analysis: Rotorcraft Engines

Access complete report at @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/the-global-military-aircraft-engines-market-2018-2028

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]