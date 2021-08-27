The Global Military Vehicular Armor Market Survey Outlook 2018-2028, examines executives’ opinion on emerging trend in the vehicular armor market and the factors that are driving the market. The report highlights the demand for different military vehicular armor segments, and provides information about the key challenges encountered by the vehicular armor manufacturers/suppliers. Additionally, the report covers information about ongoing technological initiatives and potential contributors to the vehicular market during 2018-2028.

Rising incidence of terrorism and political tensions, advancement in armor technology, and increased allocation for armored vehicles in the defense budget are major factors driving the vehicular armor market in military ground-based platforms. Moreover, the Middle-East and Asia-Pacific are expected to offer the highest contribution to the global vehicular armor market during both 2018 and 2028. Furthermore, improved survivability/ war fighting capability and modernization of the vehicle control and command system are the ongoing technological initiatives expected to influence the military vehicular armor sector over the next 10 years. The majority of defense industry executives anticipate tactical truck armor and MRAP armor will be the top vehicular armor segments to gain high demand over the next 10 years. Additionally, 66% and 60% of global defense industry executives identify cost pressures and vulnerabilities in regards to protection from large blasts as the critical challenges faced by the vehicular armor sector.

What else does this report offer?

– Vehicular armor market overview: examines the factors influencing the demand, and emerging trend in the vehicular armor market over the next 10 years

– Global contributors: tracks the overall and average contribution of regions in the global vehicular armor market and likely change in contribution during 2018-2028

– Ongoing technological initiatives: examines the current ongoing initiatives that are likely to impact the military vehicular armor sector globally in the next 10 years

– Vehicular armor segment: gives information on armor vehicle cost comprised of armor integration over the next 10 years

– Major challenges: identifies major barriers encountered by the military vehicular armor sector

– Armor integration cost: provides details about the armored vehicle unit cost comprised of armor integration

Scope

– Overall, 64% of executives who operate in Europe indicate advancement in armor technology as the factor that is driving demand for vehicular armor in military ground-based platforms.

– In total, 80% of defense industry executives expect integration of electronic components (including sensors and camera) as the most prominent emerging trend in the armor market over the next 10 years.

– The average contribution by the Asia-Pacific region in the vehicular market is expected to increase from 18% in 2018 to 20% in 2028.

– The major challenges faced by the vehicular armor sector in dealing with the cost pressures and vulnerabilities in regards to protection from large blasts.

– In total, 72% and 71% of respondents anticipate improved survivability/ war fighting capability, and modernization of the vehicle control and command system, respectively, as the ongoing technological initiatives expected to influence the military vehicular armor sector over the next 10 years.

– On average, 32% of the unit armored vehicle cost for MBT armor is comprised of armor integration, however, the percentage of armor integration cost is significantly lower for windshields and glass.

