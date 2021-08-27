Retail printers are electronic devices typically designed for printing of labels and receipts that are used within the retail space. Retail printers usually do not have programmable logic controllers of its own, but relies on an external system. Label and receipt printers are adopted for speedy and efficient printing of labels and receipts. These devices find applications in various industrial verticals like manufacturing, logistics, healthcare etc. However, its utilization in the retail industry overshadows all other verticals prompting the manufacturers to register long term tie ups with various small scale and large scale retailers. The consumables used within these printers are labels, ribbons and paper. Ribbons and labels are used in conjunction with label printers utilized exclusively to generate labels while paper is typically used to generate receipts at POS stations.

Global Retail Printers and Consumables Market: Future Outlook

The Global Retail Printers market is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR during 2016-2017. The global market for retail printers is poised to register a steady CAGR of 5.3% over the ten year forecast period to reach a market valuation of US$ 4689.4 Mn by end of 2027 while the global consumables market is expected to be valued at US$ 8,503.4 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% in terms of value. Product upgrades and aggressive marketing is the key strategy executed to preserve the growth of the market on a long-term basis.

Global Retail Printers Market: Segmental Analysis

The global retail printers market is segmented based on its usage in different areas of application. By type, it is segmented into desktop retail printers, industrial retail printers, mobile retail printer and others. The relatively small others segment comprises of special application retail printers such as ticket printers and wristband label printers

Mobile retail printer segment is estimated to a value of US$ 1898.3 Mn by 2027 end. In terms of volume, Mobile retail printer and desktop retail printer segments are anticipated to produce 2,257 thousand units and 1,871 thousand units respectively by the end of 2027

By technology it is segmented by label printers and paper printers. On the basis of printing technology the most dominant is the thermal transfer sub segment while direct thermal sub segment dominates in the paper printer segment. The inkjet, impact and laser printing technologies are expected to be the least attractive of all the segments owing to high cost, slow operation and impracticality than the thermal segment

Global Retail Consumables Market: Segmental Analysis

The global consumables market is segmented by type, application and region. By type, the paper segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period with 41.0% share by the end of 2027. The Label type segment is anticipated to witness robust growth in terms of value and volume over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of labelling in warehousing sector as well as online retailing and also implementation of labeling in businesses to maintain assets.

Global Retail Printers and Consumables Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific and North America hold the highest market potential in the global retail printers market. The market is primarily driven owing to healthy growth from the perspective of disposable income & purchasing power and increasing retailing activity around the globe. However, limited compatibility with different operating systems is expected to be a restraining factor for the growth of market in these regions. Eastern Europe and Latin America are struggling with sluggish growth in the market owing to fragmented supply chain, hence growth prospects for the market for retail printers in these regions is limited.

Global Retail Printers and Consumables Market: Competitive Landscape

The report highlights some of the top companies operating in the global retail printers and consumables market such as Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Toshiba TEC Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd., TSC Auto Id Technology Co., Ltd., Star Micronics Co., Ltd., Postek Electronics Co., Ltd., GoDEX International Co., Ltd., Citizen Watch Co., Ltd., Brother Industries, Ltd., Bixolon Co., Ltd., Pos-X LLC, Primera Technology Inc., CognitiveTPG, LLC, Seiko Holdings Corporation, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co KG, and BlueBird, Inc.

These players are aware of the emerging technology called RFID (Radio Frequency and Identification) that could pose as a serious threat of replacing barcoding technology due to advantage of bulk data retention as opposed to single data retention of barcodes leading to faster scanning and data maintenance as well as elimination of line of sight scanning in RFID technology. Hence, prominent players are focused on implementing short term strategies by improving its existing product line up and introducing innovative features and wireless connectivity to sustain the growth of the global market.