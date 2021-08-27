Trendsights Analysis: Out-of-Home-Driving Engagement Outside of The Home Environment
As consumers spend more time outside the home, dependency on products that can satisfy their needs away from this environment is growing. Motivations for out-of-home occasions meet a range of need states, from convenience through to indulgence, creating opportunities for brands to target consumers in new locations that better fit in with shifting demand in this space.
“TrendSights Analysis: Out-Of-Home”, outlines how brands can drive engagement with products and services outside of the home environment.
Scope
– Generation Z and Millennials are more likely to use out-of-home services on a regular basis compared with older age cohorts.
– Convenience, indulgence, and desire for experiences are key factors driving out-of-home consumer engagement.
– 31% of consumers globally say they eat dinner at a café/restaurant once a week or more.
– Identify different routes through which brands can address demand for out-of-home products and services through service offerings, marketing claims, and packaging.
– Understand what motivates consumers to seek out products and services outside of the home.
– Compare the relevance of the Out-Of-Home trend in each industry across the FMCG space, and learn what the key opportunities are.
– Identify the innovation implications of the trend for your sector.
Key Companies Mentioned:
Sushi Daily
Zerbinati
Mush
Beavertown Brewery
The Alchemist
Seedlip
The Coca Cola Company
Costa Coffee
Dalston’s
Bragg
Salon 64
Kerastase
Kinesis
Coffee & Laundry
Pub Dog
Sourced Market
Starbucks
Park Hyatt
Sweaty Betty
Waitrose
T&T Supermarket
Grind Cafe
Becycle
