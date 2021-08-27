U.S. Personalized Medicine Market Growing Worldwide Popularity and Statistics by 2023; Says MarketResearchFuture

An expert on premium research reports, Market Research Future has added a report titled ” U.S. Personalized Medicine Market Research Report – Forecast To 2023″ to its offering. The report provides an in-depth analysis of regional data and an accurate projection of the market size and share of the Top 10 market players across the globe.

The Personalized Medicine Market is the most recent trend in the multibillion–dollar molecular diagnostics industry. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly turning to personalized medicine in order to improve the drug development process and also to speed up the approval or sanction of new drugs.

According to the industry consensus, personalized medicine will not only form an integral part of typical medicine in the next few years, it is also anticipated to reform the development, testing, marketing and prescription of drugs during the next decade. The big pharmaceutical companies eventually will change their tried and tested epic business model to more–targeted and effective healthcare solutions. U.S personalized medicine market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.5% during the forecasted period.

Get Free Sample Copy @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/personalized-medicine-market-2937

Various trends are responsible for influencing the growth trajectory of the US personalized medicine market. Personalized medicine promises enormous potential in the treatment of cancer. Personalized medicine has entered the mainstream in the treatment of oncology diseases and is changing the way such diseases are identified, treated and classified. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is one of the prime reasons for 31% of the deaths globally and each year about 17.5 Mn people die due to cancer. Surging prevalence of cancer across the US is a prime reason for the growth of the US personalized medicine market.

Strong research & development activities in the field of personalized medicine by industrial, academic, and government agencies continue to remain strong in the region which also supports the growth of the US personalized medicine market.

Increasing incidences of autoimmune diseases stimulate the growth of the US personalized medicine market. Also, the government in the US is extending its support in the form of funding for R&D activities; favorable NIH policies create a conducive environment for the growth of the US personalized medicine market.

Furthermore, a growing number of companies from outside the health industry are entering the personalized medicine space which is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the US personalized medicine market.

Industry Updates

In December 2018, researchers at the University of Utah developed a novel personalized medicine tool for inherited colorectal cancer syndrome. The results for the same was published in the journal Genetics in Medicine.

In December 2018, researchers at the Columbia University have made advancements in personalized medicine that can be helpful in the treatment of kidney diseases.

Segmentation

The US personalized medicine market has been segmented based on product, application, and end user. By product, the US personalized medicine market has been segmented into diagnostic, therapeutics, medical care and nutrition, and wellness and others. The diagnostic and therapeutic segment accounts for the largest share of the market.

By application, the US personalized medicine market has been segmented into diagnosis and intervention, drug development and usage, cancer genomics and others.

By end user, the US personalized medicine market has been segmented into hospitals, molecular diagnostic laboratories and testing centers, academic institutes, bio & health informatics companies, and others. End user-wise, the hospitals segment commands the largest share of the market owing to growing usage in hospitals. The molecular diagnostic laboratories and testing centers segment is the second largest segment.

Competitive Landscape

Personalized medicine is presenting new challenges as well as opportunities to the market players who are continually endeavoring make their mark in the market. Collaborations through mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and others are key strategies utilized by the market participants to stay competitive and improve their product offerings. Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America, Abbott, Becton Dickinson & Co., Quest Diagnostics, GE Healthcare,

CardioDx Inc., Asuragen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., are the notable players in the US personalized medicine market.

Browse Complete 110 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with 77 Respective Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/personalized-medicine-market-2937

Detailed Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 DEFINITION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 PORTERS FIVE FORCES MODEL

4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

4.6 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY

5 U.S. PERSONALISED MEDICINE MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1 DIAGNOSTIC

5.2 THERAPEUTICS

5.3 MEDICAL CARE

5.4 NUTRITION AND WELLNESS

5.5 OTHERS

…TOC Continued!

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2937

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]