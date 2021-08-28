2019 Global Human Hair Extension Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Human Hair Extension Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Human Hair Extension Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Great LengthsBalmainHair DreamsEasihairSocapDonna BellaCinderellaHairlocsKlix Hair ExtensionUltraTressRacoonHair AddictionzFN LONGLOCKSVivaFeminaFemme Hair ExtensionLocks&BondsGodrejcpAnhui JinruixiangRuimeiXuchang PenghuiShengtaiYinnuohairXuchang HaoyuanMeishangRebeccaEvergreen Products Group)

This report studies the Human Hair Extension market, Hair extensions are a type of cosmetic product that alters the appearance of natural hair by making it appear longer, thicker, layered, or simply a different style. Human Hair Extensions are made from real human hair.

In this report, the analysts counted hair extension amount by bundle. A bundle of hair extensions usually weighs about 100–110g. However, under some cases, the weight of a bundle is diversified from 20 to 100 g (especially in China). Consequently, QYR’s analysts convert the quantities of hair extension to make a bundle as 100g of hair extension.

Scope of the Global Human Hair Extension Market Report

This report focuses on the Human Hair Extension in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Human hair is the major raw materials for the production of human hair extension in Global. Most manufacturers produce hair extensions via human hair. Manufacturers purchase materials from human hair collectors and synthetic hair manufacturers. With the development of hair extension, human hair collectors manufacturers are also benefited from the hair extension industry in some extent.

The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in USA, China, Europe, Japan and Africa etc. The hair extension sales industry develops fast in Europe, Africa and South America. The United States is the world’s largest consumer area. Great Lengths, Balmain, dovetail Dreams, Easihair Godrejcp and Rebecca is the world’s main producers. Godrejcp, Rebecca and Great Lengths are global leaders. Rebecca is the world’s largest producer. In 2017, the global consumer market is valued at 1.35 billion USD. In 2017, the USA market is valued at $ 615 million USD, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, human hair extension market has a certain potential in USA, Africa and China. The demand in the areas is relatively stable.

The worldwide market for Human Hair Extension is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 2240 million US$ in 2024, from 1350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Global Human Hair Extension Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Human Hair Extension Market Segment by Type

12” (30CM)

14” (35CM)

16” (40CM)

18” (45CM)

20” (50CM)

Global Human Hair Extension Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Clip-in

Fusion & Pre-Bonded

Tape-in

Other

