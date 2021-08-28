Reportocean.com “Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market, [By Grade (Fully Hydrolyzed, Partially Hydrolyzed, Sub-Partially Hydrolyzed); By Application (Packaging, Textiles, Paper, Construction, Polymerization aids and Others ); By Regions]: Market size & forecast, 2018 – 2026

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5094

According to a new study the global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.39 billion by 2026.

Polyvinyl alcohol is a biodegradable polymer with distinct properties depending upon the degree of polymerization and hydrolysis. This polymer holds a significant market on account of its large number of end-use applications such as pigment binder in paper, sizing agents in textiles, adhesives, polymerization aids, and others. One another crucial application for the product includes its conversion to polyvinyl butyral, which is used in further in architectural and automotive applications.

Biodegradability is the most significant parameter that has driven the demand for polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) globally. Due to this factor, the product is most prefered for biodegradable packaging and green construction products. Rising awareness and increased consumer preference for healthy food packaging has substantially led the polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market across many parts of the world. PVA can biologically degrade in microbial environment and has high resistace to moisture, thus impacting the demand for improved eco-friendly PVA.

The supportive regulatory policies and principles for proper waste disposal with no harmful environmental impact has backed up the growth for the polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market. Regulatory bodies suach as European Chemical Agency (ECHA) and National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) have evidently defined the concentration levels of PVA in the environment for non-toxicity.

Polymerization aids and textile industry are two are most important end-uses for the polyvinyl alcohol followed by green construction materials. Also, the manufacturig technology has been enhanced from the standpoint of quality, scale of production, environment, and safety. PVA is produced from vinyl acetate monomer, which has over-supplied market with diversification in production of different vinyl-based polymers, differing with regions of the world.

Asia Pacific is the largest polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market with China as the largest producing country globally. The country is expected to witness decent growth in for PVA in the next five years due to steadily growing fiber market, however, the growth will be slower as compared to the last five years. United States is another mature polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market on account of large production polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resin, which is manufactured from PVA.

Western Europe also comprises of significant market for PVA mainly due to higher demand for PVB resin. Some of the new applications for PVA in this region include biodegradable thermoplastic polymers and ceramic binders, where the traditional applications are anticipated to recover and increase.

The global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market comprises of large number of companies. Some of the key market players include Eastman Chemical Company, Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Sinopec Sichuan Vinolyn, Dow Dupont, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich, and Anhui Wanwei Group Co., Ltd.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. PVA Market Insights

3.1. PVA– Industry snapshot

3.2. PVA -Regulatory scenario analysis

3.3. PVA market dynamics

3.3.1. PVA– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. PVA Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. PVA Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. PVA Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. PVA market PEST analysis, 2017

3.6. PVA market Value Chain analysis

3.7. PVA Industry trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. PVA Market Size and Forecast by Grade Type, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Fully Hydrolyzed

4.3. Partially Hydrolyzed

4.4. Sub-Partially Hydrolyzed

5. PVA Market Size and Forecast by Application Type, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Packaging

5.3. Textiles

5.4. Paper

5.5. Polymerization Aids

5.6. Others

6. PVA Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1. Key findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. Canada

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. India

6.4.3. Japan

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.5.2. Mexico

6.6. Middle East & Africa

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5094

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]