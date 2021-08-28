Anhydrous Caffeine Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

Caffeine is naturally present in plants such as tea, cacao, and coffee beans, and is synthesized by boiling the plant parts like the stems, leaves, etc., in water. The water is further allowed to evaporate and a dry, crystalline, white powder is obtained, which is known as anhydrous caffeine. Anhydrous caffeine is more potent than normal caffeine since it does not contain water, and therefore, is in a more concentrated form. Anhydrous caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant, and is a pharmaceutical ingredient that is mixed with various medicines. Anhydrous caffeine is also used in migraine medications. It is becoming a popular supplement for improved-athletic performance and weight loss. Anhydrous caffeine has applications in industries such as beverages, dietary supplements, personal care, etc.

Rise in Obesity and Overweight Population is Increasing the Demand for Anhydrous Caffeine : Overweight and obesity problems are increasing among populations around the world. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, around 13% of adults were obese, while more than 39% adults were overweight. The worldwide prevalence of obesity is increasing at a very high rate, and therefore, consumer demand for weight loss supplements is expected to rise in the future. Anhydrous caffeine has been a popular choice as a weight loss supplement, and therefore, the increase in weight-management problems is expected to serve as a major driver for the anhydrous caffeine market.

Anhydrous caffeine has an anti-inflammatory property that helps reduce skin puffiness and dark circles, tightens and tones the skin, etc., and therefore, has been used in many personal care products such as soaps, creams, lotions, eye primers, etc. Due to changing lifestyles and influence of Western culture, the cosmetic industry is expected to grow in the Asia Pacific region. Also, consumer preference for natural cosmetic products is increasing, and thus, anhydrous caffeine is expected to serve as a suitable option to manufacture natural cosmetic products. Due to this, the anhydrous caffeine market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Ask The [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/anhydrous-caffeine-market#engage_analyst

A major restraint for the anhydrous caffeine market is the lack of awareness about the dosage. Anhydrous caffeine is more concentrated than normal caffeine, and therefore, high dosage of anhydrous caffeine can cause side effects such as nausea, headache, diarrhea, anxiety, etc. The required dose of anhydrous caffeine will vary from person to person due to a difference in age, gender, immune response, etc. A high dosage of anhydrous caffeine causes harmful side effects, and can even be lethal sometimes. Therefore, lack of awareness about the dosage is expected to restrain the anhydrous caffeine market.

Anhydrous Caffeine Market: Segmentation : The global anhydrous caffeine market is segmented on the basis of form, nature, and end use: Anhydrous caffeine market segmentation on the basis of form: Powder, Granular, Anhydrous caffeine market segmentation on the basis of nature: Natural, Synthetic, Anhydrous caffeine market segmentation on the basis of end use: Beverage Industry, Nutraceutical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Dietary Supplements, Others (e.g. Personal Care Industry, etc.)

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8931

Anhydrous Caffeine Market: Market Participants : Some of the key market players in the anhydrous caffeine market are Aarti Industries Limited, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc., BASF SE, Kudos Chemie Limited, Stabilimento Farmaceutico Cav. G. Testa, Shri Ahimsa Mines, and Minerals Limited, etc., among others.