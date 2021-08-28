Attractive Market Opportunities in the Water Activated Tape Dispensers Market by 2027

Rapid industrialization and increase in cross-border trade has created new opportunities for world trade. Companies are improving their supply chain capabilities and expanding their geographic base to tap the market potential. Carton boxes are the prominent mode of packaging used by manufacturers for packaging of light and heavy duty goods. Water activated tapes or commonly known gummed tapes are the idle choice for the shipping companies as it can be applied even on dirty surfaces of cartons. The bonding strength of water activated tapes on corrugated box surface is very strong making it suitable for packaging of heavy duty goods. However, for efficient use of water activated tapes the use of water activated tape dispensers is essential. Water activated tape dispensers commonly are of two type manually operated and automatic. After setting the desired length in water activated tape dispensers it automatically cuts the tape in pieces of desired length. Use of water activated tape dispenser ensures that the tape get moist evenly and appropriately.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4460

Water Activated Tape Dispensers Market: Market Dynamics

Water activated tape dispensers are solely used in the application of water activated tapes for carton sealing and other applications. The shift in the use of plastic tapes to biodegradable gummed tapes for sealing of cartons can increase the demand in water activated tape dispensers market. The need of firmly sealing carton and boxes to avoid any theft or loss of property while goods being in transit is influencing manufacturers to use water activated tapes translating into the demand in water activated tape dispensers market. Increased consumer preference for procuring the goods through e-retail format is another important factor for generating the demand for water activated tapes. Moreover, high printability and resistance to degradation on changing of heat and temperature in the external environment are promoting the use of water activated tape while generating the demand in water activated tape dispensers market. However, the availability of pressure sensitive and self-adhesive tapes at similar prices can affect the use of water activated tapes while limiting the demand for water activated tape dispensers. The introduction of tamper evident technology in pressure sensitive tapes can limit the use of water activated tapes while hampering the growth in water activated tape dispensers market. However, due to the rising concern of the regulatory authorities on the increasing plastic waste the use of water activated tapes is set to increase which can create new opportunities for water activated tape dispensers market.

Request Report for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-4460

Water Activated Tape Dispensers Market – Key Players:

Some major players of the water activated tape dispensers market are Holland Manufacturing Co. Inc., 3M Company, Intertape Polymer Group. Inc., Shurtape Technologies, LLC, LOYTAPE INDUSTRIES SDN.BHD., Papertec, Inc., LPS Industries, LLC, Windmill Tapes & Labels Ltd., Maxfel S.r.l and Neubronner GmbH & Co.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and applications.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

*Buy Now and Get Upto $1000 Off*