Automotive Gudgeon Pin Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019 – 2027

The approximately US$ 2.5 billion market for automotive gudgeon pin is poised for a moderate, just-under 5% yearly growth in the revenue, in 2019. A new study by Future Market Insights emphasizes the critical role of aftermarket in influencing the overall sales picture of automotive gudgeon landscape.

The report also sheds lights on the significance of a growing trend involving green combustion engine technologies in shaping the competitive landscape of automotive gudgeon pin marketplace.

Research spots a few prominent attributes favoring adoption of gudgeon pins in automobile –

Growing proclivity for automation

Increasing demand for high efficiency, smart engine systems

Material innovation to deliver stronger, lightweight, and corrosion resistant products

Introduction of enduring gudgeon pins with high load capacity

Automotive Gudgeon Pin Market Remains a Consolidated Landscape

The market structure analysis uncovers that the global automotive gudgeon pin landscape is fairly consolidated owing to significant presence of Tier 1 and Tier 2 companies. Accounting for more than 55% share in the global market value, Tier 1 players such as Mahle GmbH and Federal Morgul continue to augment investments in strategic acquisitions and collaborations, according to the report.

A majority of competitors operating in the global landscape of automotive gudgeon pin market are likely to focus on new product development and launches for an enhanced market position through a unique brand value. Moreover, the report points to a growing focus of a number of gudgeon pin manufacturers on extending product lifespan through diamond surface finishing.

Based on the mechanism, full floating mechanism remains highly preferred among manufacturers of automotive gudgeon pins, which has been attributed to the capability of full floating mechanism to facilitate power transmission to crankshaft from piston. The adoption of semi-floating mechanism on the other side is projected to progress at a moderate pace during upcoming years.

High-end Automakers Shifting to Titanium-based Gudgeon Pins

As indicated by the material-wise analysis of the global automotive gudgeon pin market, steel has been a prominent choice among manufacturers owing to superior efficiency to function within high temperature ranges, i.e. up to 3000 Celsius.

However, titanium is gradually emerging as a more lucrative and favored material type among key manufacturers of automotive gudgeon pins. Titanium-based gudgeon pins, projected for rapid growth in adoption especially for high performance vehicles, is earning higher popularity owing to an exceptional ability to function at temperatures as high as 15000 Celsius that is manifold compared to that of steel.

Aftermarket Reflects Noteworthy Potential in Terms of Sales

Research evaluates the impact level of growing purchasing power of consumers on the overall sale of automotive gudgeon pins. With an increasing number of consumers actively investing in high-end cars, it is more likely that the subsequently growing demand for premium vehicle maintenance and servicing would fuel the demand for aftermarket parts at a high pace. Automotive gudgeon pins are thus likely to discover lucrative adoption opportunities in both the segments, aftermarket as well as OEMs, says the report.

Over 50% of the US consumer base prefers aftermarket supplies of automotive components over expensive parts supplied by OEMs. While the US has been among the key automotive markets over the years, the aforementioned statistical figure will reportedly account for a significantly growing revenue share of aftermarket in the automotive gudgeon pin landscape.

Two-wheeler Parc Boosts Market Growth in Emerging Economies

Dramatically fostering automotive production in major developing regions including Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America is projected to boost automotive gudgeon pin sales in OEMs segment. Passenger cars currently take up an approximate share of 50% in the total market value.

The bolstering two-wheeler parc across prominent emerging economies such as China, India, Turkey, Brazil, Mexico, and ASEAN countries is most likely to hold a positive impact on the sales of automotive gudgeon pins in coming years.

A promising growth outlook estimated for emission-less vehicles such as solar-powered automobiles and electric vehicles, which are currently in a nascent phase, will however hold a considerably negative influence on the current revenue growth scenario of automotive gudgeon pin market in both developed and developing regions.