Baking Soda Substitute Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2018 – 2028

The baking soda (also known as sodium bicarbonate) is a chemical leavening agent that is mainly used in the bakery industry as it improves the texture and quality of the product. But there are various baking soda substitutes that are available in the market. The baking soda substitute perform similar functions and can provide some additional benefits also. The baking soda substitute varieties available in the market are baking powder, potassium bicarbonate, yeasts, etc. The baking soda substitute are available in liquid and powder form. They are used while preparing various products such as cakes, rolls, bread, pancakes etc.

The Surge in Bakery Industry to Increase the Demand for Baking Soda Substitutes : The surge in the baking industry is anticipated to increase the demand for baking soda substitutes. The increase in urbanization, changes in lifestyle, increase in the number of nuclear families and working women, the influence of western culture, etc. are some of the factors that have increased the demand for ready-to-eat bakery products. The baking soda substitute is an important ingredient that is required to improve the texture, increase the volume, enhance the flavor, improve the shelf-life, etc., and therefore, is used while preparing several bakery products. Therefore, the rapid growth of the bakery industry is estimated to have a positive impact on the baking soda substitute market.

The side-effects caused by the baking soda is one of the major drivers for the baking soda substitute industry. The use of baking soda can cause some side-effects such as stomach pain, nausea, gas, and diarrhea, while the prolonged or overuse of baking soda increases the risk of hypochloremia, hypokalemia, hypernatremia, etc. Therefore, as the health awareness among the consumers is increasing, the preference for baking soda substitute is anticipated to increase.

In recent years, the consumer preference for natural ingredients is increasing. The consumers are inclined toward the use of clean-label products. The presence of natural substitutes such as eggs and yeast prove to be a suitable option for the manufacturers of the food industry to develop clean-label products using such baking soda substitute. The development of clean-label products would help to attract health-conscious consumers. Therefore, the presence of natural ingredients is anticipated to increase the for baking soda substitute market.

Global Baking Soda Substitute Market: Segmentation: The global Baking Soda Substitute market is segmented on the basis of form, variety, end-use, and distribution channel- Baking Soda Substitute market segmentation on the basis of the form: Powder, Liquid Baking Soda Substitute market segmentation on the basis of variety: Baking powder, Potassium bicarbonate, Yeast, Eggs, Others (e.g. Ammonium bicarbonate, etc.) Baking Soda Substitute market segmentation on the basis of end-use: Bread, Frozen bakery products, Cakes and pastries, Biscuits and cookies, Rolls and pies, Others Baking Soda Substitute market segmentation on the basis of distribution channel: Direct, Indirect, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Others

Global Baking Soda Substitute Market: Key Participants : The key market players are Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill, Inc., Corbion N.V., AB Mauri, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Corbion N.V., Lesaffre et Compagnie, SA, Lallemand Inc., Kudos Blends Limited., BHS Specialty Chemical Products, etc., among the others.