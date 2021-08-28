Benzotrifluoride Market with Current Trends Analysis,

Benzotrifluoride finds an important application as a solvent for conventional organic synthesis and fluorous synthesis. It is also used as a vulcanizing agent and an insecticide, and also finds application as an intermediate in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. Benzotrifluoride has emerged as an important compound as it is more eco-friendly than numerous other organic solvents. The fact that it is easily available in bulk quantities comes as an added advantage that facilitates its commercial application. Benzotrifluoride is useful in an array of chemical processes, including ionic, transition-metal catalyzed and thermal reactions. It is also relatively inert as compared to its substitutes (a key advantage while participating in chemical reactions as a solvent). It has proven itself as a solvent of choice (over benzene) for many chemical reactions such as radical reactions. Owing to its ability to dissolve highly fluorinated molecules and standard organic molecules, benzotrifluoride has found a crucial application in fluorous synthesis and other respective application areas.

Benzotrifluoride, also known as trifluorotoluene, is found to be more favorable vis-à-vis dichloromethane, especially when a higher boiling solvent is necessary. Also, benzotrifluoride is found to be useful when it participates in mild Lewis-acid catalyzed reactions – for instance, the Friedel-Crafts preparations. The utility of benzotrifluoride as a synthetic intermediate not only finds applications in the field of agrochemicals such as herbicides, but also in the manufacturing of many other chemicals, thereby opening multiple markets for itself. Benzotrifluoride also finds application in the manufacturing of flumetramide, which is a skeletal muscle relaxant.

Attributing to the fact that certain regions of the world have been contributing more significantly to the chemical and agriculture industry in terms of demand, the study of the benzotrifluoride market at a global level becomes an important study.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of derivative and sub-derivative types, the benzotrifluoride market is segmented as follows:

Aminobenzotrifluoride

Chlorobenzotrifluoride

Bromobenzotrifluoride

Hydroxybenzotrifluoride

On the basis of application type, the benzotrifluoride market is segmented as follows:

Chemical industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Agriculture industry

Others

Key Trends, Drivers

It is forecasted that the global consumption of aminobenzotrifluoride will increase steadily as an intermediate in the production of agrochemicals, dyes and medicines in the near future, which in turn will drive growth of the benzotrifluoride market. The rising demand for cost-efficient chemical processes and improved crop yields (agriculture industry) is expected to indirectly influence the demand for benzotrifluoride positively.

It has been observed that the rapidly growing chemical, pharmaceutical and agriculture industry in the Asia Pacific region, along with escalating incomes and an increasing number of people from the middle classes have contributed to boosting demand for improved crop yields and increased cost-effectiveness of chemical processes. This is expected to drive the benzotrifluoride market in the near future.

However, benzotrifluoride is a hazardous chemical and thus its usage has been restricted to some extent. This has manifested as a deterrent in the demand for the benzotrifluoride market.

The discharge of benzotrifluoride products scatter in the air. Each benzotrifluoride product has been observed to have a full atmospheric lifetime of around one to two months, which indicates that although there would be a temporary discharge in the atmosphere, benzotrifluoride products would not eventually contribute to global warming and ozone layer depletion; they simply degrade to carbon dioxide, water, hydrogen fluoride and hydrochloric acid – which is an encouraging aspect for the benzotrifluoride market.

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global benzotrifluoride market are as follows: