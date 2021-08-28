Bleaching Agents Market Projected to Gain Significant Value By 2023 | Future Growth Trends, Global Competitors Strategy

The Bleaching Agent Market has been segmented as type of bleaching agents into azodicarbonamide, hydrogen peroxide, ascorbic acid, acetone peroxide, chlorine dioxide, and others. Hydrogen peroxide generates the most revenue in bleaching agents market owing to its strong oxidizing property, hydrogen peroxide is used in some foods such as wheat flour, edible oil, egg white, and many more. Hydrogen peroxide also acts as an antimicrobial agent in food such as milk, and as a sterilizing agent for food packaging materials.

Bleaching agents are food additives that whiten the color of flour and flour products. Oxidization and reduction are the main chemical reactions that bring about this decolorization. In the production of cheese, bleaching agents are generally applied to yellow colored whey to decrease the color of the product. Whey is the liquid extract after the processing and straining of milk. Usually bleaching agents, such as peroxides, are used for lipid oxidation in liquid whey.

Global Key Players and Competition Analysis

Some of the key players in the global bleaching agents market are BASF SE (Germany), Aditya Birla Chemicals (Grasim) (India), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay Chemicals Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Hawkins, Inc. (US), Peroxychem (US), Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc. (US), Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. (India), and Kemira Oyj (Finland).

Segmentation Analysis

The Global Bleaching Agents Market has been segmented into type and application.

The market based on type has been segmented into azodicarbonamide, hydrogen peroxide, ascorbic acid, acetone peroxide, chlorine dioxide, and others.

The market, by application, has been segmented into dairy, bakery, convenience food, and others.

Regional Demand

North America is seen to be contributing a healthy revenue share towards bleaching agents market owing to the high consumption of diary products such as milk and cheese. According to the UN, the US produces 29% of the global cheese. Most of the cheese is produced with the use of bleaching agents in this region thereby boosting the growth of bleaching agents market. Asia-Pacific is witnessed to be the fastest growing market for bleaching agents owing to the growing consumption of baked food products due to globalization of eating habits and rising per capita disposable income.

