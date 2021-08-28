Blood Glucose Monitoring Market – Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023
This report analyzes the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa blood glucose monitoring market by product types (invasive glucose monitoring, CGM, flash glucose monitoring), applications (type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes), and end users (diagnostic centers, hospitals, clinics); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The Europe, the Middle East, and Africa blood glucose monitoring market is expected to reach USD 559 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa blood glucose monitoring market include:
Abbott Laboratories (US)
• Arkay Inc. (Japan)
• Bayer Healthcare AG, (Germany)
• F.Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland)
• LifeScan, Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)
• Medtronic plc.
• Nipro Diagnostics Inc.
• Terumo Medical Corporation
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
The Middle East & Africa
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Oman
Kuwait
Qatar
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product types, the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa blood glucose monitoring market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Invasive Glucose Monitoring
• CGM
• Flash Glucose Monitoring
On the basis of applications, the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa blood glucose monitoring market has been categorized into the following segments:
Type 1 Diabetes
• Type 2 Diabetes
On the basis of end users, the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa blood glucose monitoring market has been categorized into the following segments:
Diagnostic Centers
• Hospitals
• Clinics
Research Methodology
Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.
Table Of Contents:
Report Prologue
2. Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restrains
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment
5. Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants
5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes
5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis
5.4 Pricing Analysis
6. EMEA Blood Glucose Monitoring Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices
6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices
6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.4 Flash Glucose Monitoring Devices
6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
6.5 Others
7. EMEA Blood Glucose Monitoring Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Type 1 Diabetes
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3 Type 2 Diabetes
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8. EMEA Blood Glucose Monitoring Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospitals
8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.3 Diagnostic Centers
8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.4 Clinics
8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.5 Research Centers
8.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.6 Homecare Diagnostics
8.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9. EMEA Blood Glucose Monitoring Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Western Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 France
9.2.3 U.K.
9.2.4 Italy
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Rest Of Western Europe
9.2.2 Eastern Europe
9.3 The Middle East & Africa
9.3.1 United Arab Emirates
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia
9.3.3 Oman
9.3.4 Kuwait
9.3.5 Qatar
9.3.6 Rest Of The Middle East & Africa
10 Company Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Key Development & Strategies
10.3.1 Key Developments
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Abbott Laboratories
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Product Overview
11.1.3 Financials
11.1.4 SWOT Analysis
11.2 Arkay, Inc.
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Product Overview
11.2.3 Financial Overview
11.2.4 Key Developments
11.2.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3 Bayer Healthcare AG
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Product Overview
11.3.3 Financial Overview
11.3.4 Key Development
11.3.5 SWOT Analysis
11.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
11.4.3 Financial Overview
11.4.4 Key Development
11.4.5 SWOT Analysis
11.5 LifeScan
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Product Overview
11.5.3 Financial Overview
11.5.4 Key Developments
Continued…….
