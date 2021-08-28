Clinical Decision and Support System Market World Wide: Future Scope, Growth Outlook by 2018-2025
Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) is healthcare IT solution that provides evidence-based information to provide optimum care to patient. Clinical decision support system assist healthcare providers, by analyzing of patient data and using that information to aid in diagnosis of specific disease and treatment plan for same. Information input offered by CDSS to clinicians and primary care providers helps to improve the quality of the care by reducing drug overdose, drug interaction, adverse events, and assisting in diagnosis.
Market Dynamics
Major driver for growth of the clinical decision support system market is various benefits offered by the CDSS in both inpatient settings, ambulatory settings, and clinics. Medical error is one of the significant contributor to cause of death worldwide. According to data published by Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2013, more than 150,000 deaths are reported annually in the U.S. due to medical error (ADR, wrong diagnosis, prescription error)
According to World Health Organization (WHO) report, in 2017, medication error costs US$ 42 billion annually worldwide. An estimated 43 million patient safety incidence occur annually and around 1 in 10 patient get harmed due to medication error while receiving healthcare. These incidence of medication error could be addressed with use of CDSS. Increasing prevalence of chronic disease is another driver for wide adoption of CDSS. According to WHO Factsheet, around 73% of global deaths are expected to be from chronic disease by 2020.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Product:
Stand Alone CDSS
Integrated CDSS
Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Component:
Hardware
Software
Services
Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Delivery Mode:
On Premise CDSS
Web/Cloud based CDSS
Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Applications:
Diagnosis Support
Prescription support
Clinical Reminders and Guidelines
Others
Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By End User:
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Care centers
Others
Company Profiles
Cerner Corporation *
First Databank, Inc.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
Zynx Health
IBM Watson Health
Athenahealth, Inc.
Change Healthcare
Philips Health
Siemens Healthineers
