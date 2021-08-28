Clinical Trial Management System Market Growth Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) is healthcare IT solution that provides evidence-based information to provide optimum care to patient. Clinical decision support system assist healthcare providers, by analyzing of patient data and using that information to aid in diagnosis of specific disease and treatment plan for same. Information input offered by CDSS to clinicians and primary care providers helps to improve the quality of the care by reducing drug overdose, drug interaction, adverse events, and assisting in diagnosis.

Market Dynamics

Major driver for growth of the clinical decision support system market is various benefits offered by the CDSS in both inpatient settings, ambulatory settings, and clinics. Medical error is one of the significant contributor to cause of death worldwide. According to data published by Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2013, more than 150,000 deaths are reported annually in the U.S. due to medical error (ADR, wrong diagnosis, prescription error)

According to World Health Organization (WHO) report, in 2017, medication error costs US$ 42 billion annually worldwide. An estimated 43 million patient safety incidence occur annually and around 1 in 10 patient get harmed due to medication error while receiving healthcare. These incidence of medication error could be addressed with use of CDSS. Increasing prevalence of chronic disease is another driver for wide adoption of CDSS. According to WHO Factsheet, around 73% of global deaths are expected to be from chronic disease by 2020.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Product:

Stand Alone CDSS

Integrated CDSS

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Delivery Mode:

On Premise CDSS

Web/Cloud based CDSS

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Applications:

Diagnosis Support

Prescription support

Clinical Reminders and Guidelines

Others

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care centers

Others

Company Profiles

Cerner Corporation *

First Databank, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Zynx Health

IBM Watson Health

Athenahealth, Inc.

Change Healthcare

Philips Health

Siemens Healthineers

Table of Contents

1. Research Objective and Assumption

o Research Objectives

o Assumptions

o Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

o Report Description

? Market Definition and Scope

o Executive Summary

? Market Snippet, By Product

? Market Snippet, By Component

? Market Snippet, By Delivery Mode

? Market Snippet, By Application

? Market Devices, By End User

? Market Snippet, By Region

o Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

o Market Dynamics

? Drivers

? Restraints

? Market Opportunities

o Impact Analysis

o New Product Launches

o Mergers and Acquisitions

o Regulatory Scenario

o Reimbursement Scenario

o PEST Analysis

o Technology Overview

Continued…

