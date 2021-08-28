Clothing and Footwear Retailing in Australia, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022
“Clothing & footwear Retailing in Australia, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Australia retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Australia clothing and footwear industry.
The clothing & footwear sector in Australia will continue to register positive growth through to 2022; however, the growth rate in the forecast period will be slightly lower than the growth in the last five years. The expansion of international retailers with fast fashion products at competitive prices slashed prices across the sector, thereby hampering local chains in this sector.
What else does this report offer?
– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics
— The report also details major retailers in clothing and footwear category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments
— Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors
— Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in clothing and footwear sector
— Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in clothing and footwear sector.
Scope:
– Australia retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2017–2022
— Clothing & footwear sales increase gradually, but growth will slow in forecast period
— Sales will be driven by value fast fashion retailers
— Womenswear outperforming, but growth slowing as prices under pressure
— Growing inclination for lifestyle footwear to drive sales
— Specialist retailers are losing share to online retail
— Young cohort to drive online sales.
Reasons to buy:
– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on clothing and footwear sector in the Australia retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain
— Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in clothing and footwear category to identify the best opportunities to exploit
— Understand the fastest growing categories including menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, men’s footwear, women’s footwear and children’s footwear in the market
— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the clothing and footwear market
— Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior
— Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the clothing and footwear market.
Key Players:
· Target
· Myer
· Big W
· Kmart
· David Jones
· Cotton on
· Clarks
· Coles
· H&M
· Trade Secret
Key Points from TOC:
Key Findings
The State of the Nation
The State of Retail
Clothing & Footwear
Definitions
Methodology
