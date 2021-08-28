Concentrating Solar Power Market Recent Development, Growth Insights, Upcoming Opportunities, Size, Trends and Demand by Forecast 2022

Concentrated solar power is a technology that can harness the sun’s energy potential and provide reliable renewable energy. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global concentrating solar power market that predicts growth for this market at between 2016 and 2022.

Analyzing the market structure, this report gauges the future growth potential of the market. It monitors the plans of the key players in the market and supports the competitive developments like joint ventures, new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, research and developments (R&D) in the market.

The prominent factors driving the global concentrating solar power market growth include growing awareness about eco-friendly power, need for renewable sources of energy, cost-effective energy, and low maintenance costs. However, the high cost of initial installation can limit market growth.

Prominent Players:

Abengoa Solar S.A. (Spain),

Acciona S.A. (Spain),

Areva Solar (USA),

BrightSource Energy Inc. (USA),

eSolar Inc. (USA),

SkyFuel Inc. (USA),

SolarReserve LLC (USA),

Solar Millennium AG (Germany),

Schott Solar AG (Germany),

TSK Flagsol (Germany).

Concentrating Solar Power Industry Segments Analysis:

The global concentrating solar power market has been segmented on the basis of application, product, and lastly, region.

Based on application, the industry is classified into commercial, industrial, and residential.

Based on product, the market has been segmented dish sterling, linear Fresnel, parabolic trough, and solar tower.

Concentrating Solar Power Regional Market Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global concentrating solar power market segments the market into the regional markets known as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest of the world (RoW).

Europe is a priority regional market due to new projects, government initiatives towards grid-scale renewable power generation, and a number of installation security of supply with an objective to reduce greenhouse gas emission.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at high speed due to major installations taking place in countries such as China and India. During the forecast period, the largest concentrated solar power plant of Asia Pacific region which is under-construction has been expected to become operational.

In North America, the market is significant due to established industries, government initiatives favoring eco-friendly methods of power generation, and the presence of many key market players in North America. In this region, the crucial country-specific markets are the USA and Canada.

The RoW segment lists the countries of the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In the MEA region, the market is limited due to poor countries, lack of awareness, lack of technological advancement, and lack of education.

Latest Industry News

In South Africa, a Northern Cape solar plant has become operational. It can power nearly 180,000 homes. 15 FEB 2019

A research team from Michigan State University has developed fully transparent solar panels that can generate electricity. They have the ability to power various applications in architecture, automotive, or mobile electronics industry. 5 MAR 2019

Chinese firm Shandong Electric Power Construction Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Power Construction Corporation of China has helped to build world’s largest concentrated solar power complex called NOOR Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project in the desert of Ouarzazate, Morocco. 20 JAN 2019

