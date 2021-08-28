Construction Machinery Leasing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

There are a number of advantages to lease the construction. Primarily, many contractors want to be able to stay on the cutting edge of technology. New tools are emerging all the time, and leasing equipment means that contractors can utilize the latest products available without taking on extravagant costs. When the lease is up, contractors can simply opt for the newest line of products available.

The practice of leasing instead of purchasing heavy machinery has proven to be beneficial for companies of all sizes across numerous industries, Lower administrative overhead coupled with reduced expense and maintenance will drive construction equipment rental market size. Since industry vendors need to comply with the pervasive regulatory landscape, buyers benefit from elimination of replacement costs and associated expenditure. Other trends positively impacting revenue include growing technological advancements ranging from multifunctional machinery to apps for monitoring fuel consumption.

The Construction Machinery Leasing market is very fragmentation market, United Rentals, Ashtead Group, Aktio Corp, Kanamoto, Hertz Equipment Rental, Loxam Group, Blueline Rent, Ahern Rentals, Nishio Rent, Aggreko, Maxim Crane Works and SCMC are the leaders of the industry; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 20% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Japan.

United States is the world’s most mature rental market, Enjoyed about 43.82% construction machinery lease market share. Asia and Europe are currently witnessing large-scale infrastructure development activities, which is raising demand for construction equipment. Also, as most of the projects are undertaken with private investment money, where the utilization of equipment is limited to a short duration, contractors prefer to use equipment on a rental basis.

In 2018, the global Construction Machinery Leasing market size was 63600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 121200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Construction Machinery Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

United Rentals

Ashtead Group

Aktio Corp

Kanamoto

Hertz Equipment Rental

Loxam Group

Blueline Rent

Ahern Rentals

Nishio Rent

Aggreko

Maxim Crane Works

SCMC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Earth Moving Equipment

Material Handling and Cranes

Concrete Equipment

Road Building Equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Individual

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Construction Machinery Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Construction Machinery Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

