Cross-platform and Mobile Advertising Market value projected to expand at 21.3% CAGR by 2028; FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) recently published a market report titled ‘Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028.’ The cross-platform and mobile advertising market is playing an important role in the advertising industry because of the increasing penetration of the Internet, globally. Companies of cross-platform and mobile advertising platform are working with social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and many more to provide the advertisement of products and services. Moreover, e-Commerce websites are also advertising ads of different clients and brands to the user, which in turn boosting the cross-platform and mobile advertising market.

The global cross-platform and mobile advertising market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period. This stellar growth in the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market can be attributed to the global advertising industry with rising globalization and digitalization.

In addition, with technological advancements in analytics, cross-platform and mobile advertising firms are able to offer various customized solutions to their clients. These are the factors that are driving the cross-platform and mobile advertising market. The South Asia region is expected to hold a prominent share of the cross-platform and mobile advertising market as compared to other regions. The established cross-platform and mobile advertising platform providers in the market are providing innovative cross-platform and mobile advertising platform for different industries such as retail, automotive, IT & Telecom, manufacturing, among others.

Future Market Insights has segmented the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market advertisement type, platform, end user, vertical, and region. By advertisement type, the market is segmented into search, native media, display, video, SMS, and audio. The cross-platform and mobile advertising market in several countries is playing a vital and important role by offering multiple advertising services in almost every domain.

On the basis of end user, the cross-platform and mobile advertising market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprises sub-segment is expected to hold a prominent market share throughout the forecast period. However, the small and medium enterprises sub-segment is expected to continue to find new areas of applications of cross-platform and mobile advertising in different regions. This is expected to enable the cross-platform and mobile advertising market to record the prominent growth rate during the forecast period.

The cross-platform and mobile advertising market is also finding new applications and deployments in other industry verticals as well. Geographically, the presence of a large number of cross-platform and mobile advertising platform providers in North America is estimated to enable the cross-platform and mobile advertising market in the region to hold the highest market share by the end of 2018. The cross-platform and mobile advertising market in South Asia is projected to record the prominent growth rate as compared with other regional cross-platform and mobile advertising markets. Continuous advancements in the digital advertising sector are expected to facilitate the high growth rate of the South Asia cross-platform and mobile advertising market.

According to FMI analysis, acquisitions, strategic mergers, and partnerships cross-platform and mobile advertising platform providers are expected to enable the market players to increase their revenue generation and sales. Google and Facebook are expected to hold the largest shares of the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market during the forecast period. Some of the market participants profiled in the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market report are Google, Inc., Facebook, Inc., SAP SE, Verizon Digital Media Services, Inc., 4INFO, Apple, Inc., Amobee, Inc. (SingTel), Inmobi, Microsoft Corporation, and AdColony.

