DC Power Supply Module Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 – 2028

DC Power Supply Module: Introduction

DC power supply modules are isolated, compact, drop-in converters that provide a switch-mode constant voltage generator. Usually, DC power supply modules act as standalone components and do not require extra external circuitry. DC power supply modules showcase plug-and-play features that simplify and speed up product development. DC power supply modules find applications in areas where compact and small form factor power supply components are required. However, DC power supply modules are mainly incorporated for industrial control, in metering applications and in industrial appliances. Manufacturers offer DC power supply modules with a wide range of input voltage specifications.

DC Power Supply Module: Market Dynamics

The DC power supply module market has registered significant growth in the past couple of years and it is expected to continue growing at a double-digit growth rate during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the global DC power supply module market are rising adoption of automation-enabling electronic components in several industries and the ever-increasing adoption of household appliances. Additionally, government initiatives to promote the development of ecological automobiles are anticipated to support the growth of the global DC power supply module market during the forecast period. It has been observed that the governments of developed as well as developing economies, such as China, India, U.S. , U.K., Germany, Italy and France, are promoting ‘green vehicle’ initiatives aimed at mitigating greenhouse effect globally, and in turn, slowing down the hazardous effects of global warming. Industries, these days, prefer electronic components, such as DC power supply modules, which consume less power and have a very low carbon footprint. The ongoing industry revolution and the development of highly enhanced, automation-enabling technologies, such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), are also expected to provide a boost to the growth of the global DC power supply module market during the forecast period. However, expensive installation and maintenance services are expected to challenge the growth of the global DC power supply market during the forecast period.

DC Power Supply Module: Market Segmentation

By application, the global DC power supply module market can be segmented into the following:

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles

Others

DC Power Supply Module: Regional Market Outlook

Southeast Asia (SEA) and others of Asia Pacific (APAC) region are anticipated to record most attractive DC power supply market growth during the forecast period. The region is expected to continue to grow at a similar rate during the forecast period. This growth may be attributed to the increasing digitization in various industry verticals in China, India, Japan and other countries in the SEA and others of APAC region. Currently, the DC power supply module market in North America holds the largest market share. However, by the end of the forecast period, the market in Western Europe is expected to hold the largest market share in the global DC power supply module market. The DC power supply module markets in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions are also estimated to register strong growth rates during the forecast period. High adoption of HVAC equipment and household appliances in Latin America and MEA are expected to enable the regional markets to register high growth rates in the global DC power supply module market.

DC Power Supply Module: Key Market Players

Some of the prominent players in the global DC Power Supply Module market are Franklin Electric Co., Asmo Co. Ltd., Ametek Inc., Sony Corporation, Bayer AG, Whirlpool Corporation, Toyota, Accurate Electric Motor & Pump Co., American Crane & Equipment Corp., Bruce Electric Equipment Corp, Tesla Motors, Hansen Motors, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc. and and other DC Power Supply Module manufacturers.