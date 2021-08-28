Digital Remittance Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

​ According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Remittance market will register a 25.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5890 million by 2024, from US$ 1540 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Remittance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report studies the Digital Remittance market. Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet.

Migrant labor workforce is the most important drivers to promote the global development. In future, the blockchain technology will exert far-reaching influence on the remittance market. Most of traditional bank, fintech and other financial firms have researched and tested the blockchain technology used in remittance volume. In the same time, some companies like Ant Financial/Alipay, Coins.ph, Auxesis, Bitspark, Rebit and Cashaa, have introduced their products in remittance.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Remittance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services

PayPal/Xoom

TransferWise

WorldRemit

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

InstaReM

TNG Wallet

ph

Toast

OrbitRemit

Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

Avenues India Pvt Ltd

FlyRemit

WeChat Payment

Ant Financial/Alipay

This study considers the Digital Remittance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Banks Digital Remittance

Digital Money Transfer Operators

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Migrant Labor Workforce

Study Abroad and Travel

Small Businesses

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Remittance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Digital Remittance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Remittance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Remittance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Remittance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Digital Remittance by Players

4 Digital Remittance by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Digital Remittance Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Western Union (WU)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered

11.1.3 Western Union (WU) Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Western Union (WU) News

11.2 Ria Financial Services

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered

11.2.3 Ria Financial Services Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Ria Financial Services News

11.3 PayPal/Xoom

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Digital Remittance Product Offered

11.3.3 PayPal/Xoom Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 PayPal/Xoom News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

