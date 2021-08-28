Distilled Monoglycerides Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2018 – 2028

Distilled Monoglycerides Market: Introduction: Distilled monoglycerides are made of glycerol and a fatty acid chain and are produced by biological or industrial chemical processes. They are used as emulsifiers to blend ingredients such as oily materials and water. Distilled monoglycerides are utilized in many areas including desserts, dairy products, baked foods, gum, oils and others. A wide variety of food products contain monoglycerides, such as margarine, nut butters, mayonnaise, frozen meals, coffee creamers and whiteners. Distilled monoglycerides are used in starch- and flour-based food products for their refined starch complexing capabilities.

Recently, distilled monoglycerides have been finding large-scale application in the manufacturing of processed food and beverage products. As consumers are becoming more perceptive towards food products, they are increasingly seeking niche products that appeal to individual needs. Distilled monoglycerides extend the shelf life of products and improve food texture and consistency. Therefore, the advantages associated with distilled monoglycerides have been driving their sales in manufacturing as well as commercial sectors.

Distilled Monoglycerides Market: Dynamics: Distilled monoglycerides are highly functional ingredients in the food industry. These products are designed for use as emulsifiers or food additives in processed foods. The increasing demand for food additives, coupled with the upsurge in the food and beverage industry, contributes to a positive growth outlook for the distilled monoglycerides market. With changing trends in the food and beverage industry in recent years, consumer interest has been shifting towards a healthy lifestyle and consumers prefer to spend less time preparing meals. The increasing awareness regarding difficulties with food allergies and intolerance has made it essential to state the source of certain emulsifiers on food labeling. The U.S. FDA classifies distilled monoglycerides as GRAS or a safe product for use as food additives and ingredients. Distilled monoglycerides contain small amounts of trans fats that naturally occur in many types of dairy, meat and, to a smaller extent, plant-based oils. A small amount of trans fat is no cause for concern; however, in significant amounts, trans fat can lead to an increased risk of coronary heart diseases and strokes.

Distilled Monoglycerides Market: Segmentation: The distilled monoglycerides market has been segmented on the basis of application, source and physical form. On the basis of physical form, the distilled monoglycerides market has been segmented as: Solid, Liquid. On the basis of source, the distilled monoglycerides market has been segmented as: Organic, Inorganic. On the basis of application, the distilled monoglycerides market has been segmented as: Bakery , Beverages , Sports Nutrition , Dairy , Ready-to-eat meals.

Distilled Monoglycerides Market: Regional Outlook: Accelerated economic growth and an upsurge in the global population have positively influenced global food consumption. In addition to the rising food production, sales of food additives has also been witnessing an upward trend. The increasing per capita spending on food in developing countries has also been leading to an increase in the demand for better quality products. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share in the distilled monoglycerides market, owing to the high consumption of processed foods in countries such as India, China, ASEAN and others. China is on the way to becoming a prominent producer in the food and grocery market, which is expected to further drive the demand for distilled monoglycerides. North America, followed by Europe, is estimated to gain high traction in the distilled monoglycerides market. Increasing income, food consumption and the development of innovative solutions in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K. and others have been contributing to an increase in the demand for distilled monoglycerides. Gulf countries are prominent importers of food products from the other Asian and American countries, due to the limited manufacturing facilities in the MEA region. Thus, the MEA region is estimated to register moderate growth in the distilled monoglycerides market during the forecast period. Among all regions, Latin America is projected to deliver sluggish growth in the distilled monoglycerides market during the assessment period.

Distilled Monoglycerides Market: Market Participants: Examples of some of the key market players in the distilled monoglycerides market identified across the value chain include:Cargill, Inc.,Beldem SA,BASF SE,Croda International Plc,Corning Corporation,DSM Nutritional Products,DOW DuPont,Austrade Inc.,Kerry Ingredients and Flavours,Palsgaard A/S,Ivanhoe Industries, Inc.,Lubrizol Corporation,Nikko Chemicals Co., Ltd,Stepan Company,Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.,Tate & Lyle Plc.

