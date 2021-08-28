Flocculant and Coagulant Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2016 – 2026

Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market: Overview

Flocculation and coagulation is a chemical cleaning treatment for the waste water generally undertaken before the sedimentation process thus aiding in enhancing the process to remove particles from the water. Coagulant chemical of positive electrical charge on addition neutralizes the negative electrical charges on the particles thus disrupts the forces which keeps collides apart. Flocculant chemicals agglomerate the neutral charge solids thus making them to settle which can further be filtered. The flocculation chemicals are of two type’s namely cationic flocculants and anionic flocculants whereas the coagulation chemicals includes organic coagulants, inorganic coagulants and mix of them. In organic coagulants polyamine and polyDADMAC are the most widely used coagulants in water treatment process. The global flocculation and coagulation market is expected to grow during the forecast period with the growth of end use industries.

Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market: Drivers and Restraints:

The global flocculant and coagulant market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for chemicals in municipal water treatment stations. The stringent government regulations towards water usage for public health also drives the global flocculant and coagulant market. The increasing population is also one of the factor driving the global flocculant and coagulant market.

Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, flocculant and coagulant market is segmented into:-

Coagulant

Organic coagulants Polyamine PolyDADMAC

Inorganic coagulants Aluminum Sulfate (Alum) Aluminum Chloride Polyaluminum Chloride & Aluminum Chlorohydrate Ferric Sulphate and Ferrous Sulphate Ferric Chloride

Organic and Inorganic blend

Flocculant

Cationic Flocculants

Anionic Flocculants

On the basis of application, flocculant and coagulant market is segmented into:-

Power Generation

Chemical Processing

Water & waste water

Municipal Water Treatment

Dairy waste water

Others

Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global flocculant and coagulant market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APAC holds major share in the consumption of flocculant and coagulant in the global flocculant and coagulant market. This is attributed by growing industrial sectors in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Taiwan. The flocculant and coagulant market in North America followed by Europe are matured and expected to show moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Flocculant and Coagulant market: Key Players

