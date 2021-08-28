Global Baby Safety Products Market Report 2019|Key Players Britax Child Safety, Chicco, Dorel Industries, Baby Cache, Baby’s Dream Furniture, Baby Jogger, Baby Trend, Combi

“Baby safety products” include baby strollers and prams, baby monitors, baby cribs, and baby car seats. Baby strollers and prams and baby car seats are of different types depending upon the weight and age of a baby. With latest advances, the baby gear technology is making it easier for parents to carry infants and babies comfortably and conveniently. Baby monitor is a device used for transmitting sound and video images from one room to another, to keep a tab on a baby’s activities in case parents are not around. Baby crib is an infant bed used to leave baby safe in bed and prevent from falling while escaping the bed. All these products are used to provide comfort to babies while traveling or when parents are not around.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3825762-global-baby-safety-products-market-research-report-2019

The increasing demand for baby safety products drives the market. Improved product quality, technical advancement, rise in disposable income and government support are key factors contributing to the growth of market. Improved product quality is a key trend that is expected to influence market growth during the forecast period. Governments are placing stringent rules and regulations regarding baby safety products for enhanced protection. These regulations mandate proper quality checks before installation of baby safety products. Introduction of specificity and multi-functionality of baby strollers is another trend that is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Rise in disposable income encourages customers to buy baby safety products for children. The regions in APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW are expected to witness a growth over the forecast period.

The global Baby Safety Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Baby Safety Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baby Safety Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Britax Child Safety

Chicco

Dorel Industries

Baby Cache

Baby’s Dream Furniture

Baby Jogger

Baby Trend

Combi

Cosatto

Graco

Land of Nod

Kiwi Baby

Peg Perego

RECARO

Summer Infant

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Baby Stroller and Pram

Baby Monitor

Baby Crib

Baby Car Seat

Segment by Application

Offline Sales

Online Sales

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3825762-global-baby-safety-products-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Baby Safety Products Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Baby Safety Products

1.2 Baby Safety Products Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Baby Safety Products Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Baby Stroller and Pram

1.2.3 Baby Monitor

1.2.4 Baby Crib

1.2.5 Baby Car Seat

1.3 Baby Safety Products Segment by Application

1.3.1 Baby Safety Products Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Offline Sales

1.3.3 Online Sales

1.4 Global Baby Safety Products Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Baby Safety Products Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Baby Safety Products Market Size

1.5.1 Global Baby Safety Products Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Baby Safety Products Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Baby Safety Products Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Baby Safety Products Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Baby Safety Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Baby Safety Products Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Baby Safety Products Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Baby Safety Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Baby Safety Products Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Baby Safety Products Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……………………………………………….

……………………………………………….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Baby Safety Products Business

7.1 Britax Child Safety

7.1.1 Britax Child Safety Baby Safety Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Baby Safety Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Britax Child Safety Baby Safety Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Chicco

7.2.1 Chicco Baby Safety Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Baby Safety Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Chicco Baby Safety Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Dorel Industries

7.3.1 Dorel Industries Baby Safety Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Baby Safety Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Dorel Industries Baby Safety Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Baby Cache

7.4.1 Baby Cache Baby Safety Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Baby Safety Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Baby Cache Baby Safety Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Baby’s Dream Furniture

7.5.1 Baby’s Dream Furniture Baby Safety Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Baby Safety Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Baby’s Dream Furniture Baby Safety Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Baby Jogger

7.6.1 Baby Jogger Baby Safety Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Baby Safety Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Baby Jogger Baby Safety Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Baby Trend

7.7.1 Baby Trend Baby Safety Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Baby Safety Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Baby Trend Baby Safety Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Combi

7.8.1 Combi Baby Safety Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Baby Safety Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Combi Baby Safety Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Cosatto

7.9.1 Cosatto Baby Safety Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Baby Safety Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Cosatto Baby Safety Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Graco

7.10.1 Graco Baby Safety Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Baby Safety Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Graco Baby Safety Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Land of Nod

7.12 Kiwi Baby

7.13 Peg Perego

7.14 RECARO

7.15 Summer Infant

8 Baby Safety Products Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Baby Safety Products Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Baby Safety Products

8.4 Baby Safety Products Industrial Chain Analysis………………………………………

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)