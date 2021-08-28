Global Biochar Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Biochar Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Biochar Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Cool PlanetBiochar SupremeNextCharTerra CharGenesis IndustriesInterra EnergyCharGrowPacific BiocharBiochar NowThe Biochar Company (TBC)ElementC6Vega Biofuels)

This report studies the Biochar market, Biochar is the solid product of pyrolysis, designed to be used for environmental management. IBI defines biochar as: A solid material obtained from thermochemical conversion of biomass in an oxygen-limited environment.

Biochar is charcoal used as a soil amendment. Like most charcoal, biochar is made from biomass via pyrolysis. Biochar can increase soil fertility of acidic soils (low pH soils), increase agricultural productivity, and provide protection against some foliar and soil-borne diseases. Furthermore, biochar reduces pressure on forests. Biochar is a stable solid, rich in carbon, and can endure in soil for thousands of years.

Scope of the Global Biochar Market Report

This report focuses on the Biochar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Biochar is a fragmented industry with a variety of manufacturers, among which most are small privately-owned companies. The top 5 producers account for just 38.34% of the market. Also, many companies are emerging companies that specialized in the production of biochar, and a large share of their products is sold by traders and online.

A key variable in the performance of biochar producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The materials of biochar include wood, rice stove, corn stove and other biomass materials. Wood now is the major raw material of biochar, but its price would be higher than other derived product. The price of crop raw material fluctuates with agricultural market in local market.

The worldwide market for Biochar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Biochar Market Segment by Manufacturers

Cool Planet

Biochar Supreme

NextChar

Terra Char

Genesis Industries

Interra Energy

CharGrow

Pacific Biochar

Biochar Now

The Biochar Company (TBC)

ElementC6

Vega Biofuels

Global Biochar Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Biochar Market Segment by Type

Wood Source Biochar

Corn Stove Source Biochar

Rice Stove Source Biochar

Wheat Stove Source Biochar

Other Stove Source Biochar

Global Biochar Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Soil Conditioner

Fertilizer

Others

