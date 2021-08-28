Global Biogas Power Plants Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024
The global Biogas Power Plants market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Biogas Power Plants by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Generation of Electricity from Livestock Farms
Generation of Electricity from Industry Wastewater
Generation of Electricity from Municipal Sewage
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Wärtsilä
Air Liquide
EnviTec Biogas AG
Scandinavian Biogas
Swedish Biogas International
Ameresco, Inc
Agrinz Technologies GmbH
PlanET Biogas Global GmbH
SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt. Ltd
Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development
Quadrogen
IES BIOGAS
Biofuel USA Corporation
CH4 Biogas
Biofrigas Sweden AB
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Household Electricity
Commercial Electricity
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
