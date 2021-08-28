Global Broadband Satellite Services Market Development Trends, Driving Factors, Restraints, Opportunities 2018-2025

Broadband Satellite Services Limited (BSS), the parent company of Satcom Global, is an investment company based in the North East of England focused on the provision of satellite communication and telecommunications solutions to customers in areas where other communications networks are unreliable or non-existent.

The law enforcement agencies segment was the highest revenue contributor in the market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of satellite services by police departments in developing nations. Since broadband ensures faster transmission of data and enhances interoperability between public safety departments, police, fire, and other public safety agencies are using satellite broadband services to improve their communication to enable faster and effective emergency responses.

The C band segment dominated the market. This segment is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing deployment of the technology in cargo vessels. As VSAT provides satellite services at a lower cost, telecom operators and ISPs prefer to deploy VSAT networks instead of terrestrial networks. Furthermore, increasing demand for space-based connectivity in applications such as military, control unmanned aircraft, satellite TV, and internet services in Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia will boost this segments growth over the next few years.

In 2018, the global Broadband Satellite Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on the global Broadband Satellite Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Broadband Satellite Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Gilat Satellite Networks

Harris CapRock Communications

Hughes Network Systems

Inmarsat

Iridium Communications

VT iDirect

Cambium Networks

EchoStar

Ligado Networks

Thrane and Thrane

Globalstar

Intelsat General

Singtel

Telstra

Thuraya

ViaSat

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

C Band

Ku Band

HTS

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Health Organizations

Emergency Relief Centers

Law Enforcement Agencies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

