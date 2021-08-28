Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Outlook: Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players

Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce is selling products or services between businesses through the internet via an online sales portal.

In Asia Pacific, developing infrastructure facilities and surging number of internet users are expected to fuel market growth. Further, the region is expected to witness rise in demand for B2B e-commerce adoption, which can be attributed to smartphone proliferation.

In 2018, the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

IBM

Amazon Inc

Alibaba

SAP Hybris

Axway

Netalogue Inc.

Phoenix Biz Solutions

Techdinamics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Buyer-oriented

Supplier-oriented

Intermediary-oriented

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

